Here we are actually talking about the UWP applications that we can install and that are largely an implicit part of the operating system. But over time it has been shown that for some these integrated software solutions are a reason not to use Windows. And it is not only that, but we can also download many other universal applications from the official store, the Microsoft Store.

As with everything related to the UWP applications mentioned, for Windows Store it cannot be said that it has many followers. All this despite the fact that the company itself has been betting heavily on this section for a long time. And it is that you have to take into consideration that a self-respecting operating system must have a full-fledged application store.

In fact and with the healthy purpose of turning this situation around, at least in part, the Redmond people have just obviously updated their official store. This has coincided with the arrival just a few weeks ago of the new Windows 11 system. But with everything and with it and despite the work done by Microsoft, its Store does not finish convincing the majority. Precisely for all this, some wonder why this element is not optional when installing Windows on our PC. That is why below we will see some of the reasons why it should be this way.