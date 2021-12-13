Even if you are regular users of this program, surely there are certain functions that you do not know and They can be very useful. And this is a solution that has been with us for many years and has not stopped growing and adding characteristics.

It must be taken into consideration that on certain occasions many users come across electronic book libraries made up of hundreds or thousands of titles. One of the most common solutions is to create a series of folders that catalog them. but if we use solutions like the one mentioned Caliber , we will have at our disposal a powerful program designed for this and without spending a single euro.

When we talk about this software solution, we are actually referring to an open source project that will be very useful to us in these conflicts. And it is that it puts at our disposal a good number of functions and characteristics that allow us manage our libraries in the best way. At the same time, it has a multitude of customizable functions that help us carry out this type of task in an effective and useful way.

Get to know these Caliber functions that will surprise you

As we discussed before, this is an application packed with built-in features. In most cases, they will cover the needs of users when working with their ebooks. At the same time, those who want to go one step further have the possibility of installing new add-ons to increase the functionality of Caliber. We find elements of this type both to meet the needs of the interface and functionality. We just have to go to the application preferences and look for the accessories section where we find all those available.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that from the program we have the possibility of converting and sending content directly to our hardware reader. With this, what we want to tell you is that, if we connect the reader via USB to computer with Caliber, the program is in charge of converting the ebook to a format compatible with it and storing it in its memory.

As you can imagine this will allow us to save a good amount of time. To do this, we just have to go to the content as such in our library, and right-click. From the options that will appear at this moment we will have to choose the one that reads Send to device.

It is possible that some of you do not know that Caliber allows us to convert the ebooks in our library. But not only that, perhaps a very striking function in this sense is that we can also customize various parameters, both input and output of the supported formats. All this will allow us to obtain content according to our needs. This customization is achieved from the Preferences / Conversion button.