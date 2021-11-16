The main reason, as we told you about in the previous subtitle, has to do with not wanting to appear less than your competitors. For this we must start from the basis that iOS and Android work differently in terms of task and process management, it is also where Apple has the competitive advantage of being the one who designs hardware and software. In light of this, the Californian company can allow itself to iPhones have less RAM and batteries than its competition with high-end Android.

The fact that Apple does not offer this data does not mean that it is not possible to know how much RAM the iPhone has, since thanks to various tests carried out by certain tools it can be found out. In the same way that it is not difficult to end up knowing the battery capacity of these devices. And although it would be appreciated if Apple is the one who gives them, we fear that it will not change its strategy in this area.

In this way, while we see phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with a RAM of up to 16 GB, Apple is satisfied with 6 GB in its iPhone 13 Pro Max. We see less difference in batteries, although Apple is also in inferiority with 4,352 mAh at its top of the range compared to the 5,000 mAh of the Korean brand. Does this mean that the iPhone goes slower or the battery lasts less? Absolutely. In fact, it is quite the opposite.

Based on what we mentioned previously, Apple is able to balance consumption so that the iPhone 13 Pro Max, to continue with this same example, is one of the terminals with greater autonomy on the market and also one of the fastest and most efficient in your processes without running out of RAM. Officially saying that their devices have lower capabilities at these points could confuse potential customers and therefore they prefer to omit it.

Notably not only in iPhones are they hidden these data, since this data is not offered on the iPad and Apple Watch either. The same happens with the MacBook, of which it is even allowed to configure the RAM, although the battery capacity is not given. Now there is a exception on iPad Pro with M1 And it is that when the memory is integrated into the chip itself, if you can know if it has 8 GB or 16 GB, having that first capacity in the versions of 128, 256 and 512 GB of ROM and the other in those of 1 and 2 TB.