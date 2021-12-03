The weekend is to watch movies, it is written in the good movie buff’s bible that we should all carry with us. For that reason we bring you a selection with the best adventures and stories that arrive on the main streaming platforms this weekend of December.

December has just entered and what we have to do is choose the Christmas gifts that then time is thrown on us.

Just kidding, I don’t want to overwhelm you with only day 3 … although with the semiconductor crisis there is where scarcity is normal It doesn’t seem like a bad idea to start seeing what we buy for Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men.

But let’s get to the important thing: movies to see during the weekend. Today we bring you a selection with three titles that either have just been released or have just arrived on a platform.



Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

The services chosen for this weekend are Netflix, Disney + and HBO Max, so we hope to hit one of them (if possible with all of them and if you don’t choose the one you want the most, all three have a free trial period).

One from the west, one from space, and a tribute. Let’s go with them.

The power of the dog

An authoritarian and charismatic rancher waged a cruel war against his brother’s new wife and her son … until a secret from the past comes to light.

Benedict Cumberbatch exits the Marvel universe to show again that he is an actor and that it complies in any registry. It has just been released on Netflix and it is very worth it.

Qualification : The power of the dog

: The power of the dog Release date : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 2:08 hours

: 2:08 hours Platform: Netflix

Hidden instincts

A group of 30 people spiral into madness during a long colonization space voyage, jeopardizing their goal.

Colin Farrell arrives as the guest star of an exclusive Prime Video premiere that is based on a classic story of the reproduction of the human race in a space future where everything looks to be over. It has just been released.

Qualification : Hidden Instincts

: Hidden Instincts Release date : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1:47 hours

: 1:47 hours Platform: Prime Video

Blinded by the light

Inspiring drama accompanied by the music and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen. The film tells the story of Javed, a British teenager of Pakistani descent who lives in Luton (England) in 1987. Or so HBO Max tells us the synopsis of this very special film.

If you are a lover of the Boss, this movie is mandatory, but if you just want to spend a good hour and a half watching a beautiful movie with a message that goes deep, you can also sit in front of the sofa and enjoy it.

Qualification : Blinded by the light

: Blinded by the light Release date : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 1:52 hours

: 1:52 hours Platform: HBO Max

Enjoy, the weekend flies by.