A new 10.4-inch tablet that is perfect to use for hours and hours watching videos or surfing the internet.

raelme Pad It is the new tablet of the well-known mobile brand Realme that wants to make things difficult for Xiaomi with its new Xiaomi Pad 5. And it is that the world of cheap tablets with Android is beginning to move more and more and now you can have a realme pad very cheap.

Although it comes in several configurations, now you can get this version with 64 GB for only 199 euros buying it in PcComponentes, where they also have free shipping.



10.4-inch tablet with Dolby Atmos speakers, 64 or 128 GB of storage and power to play, browse or use it to produce content.

The original price of this tablet is 260 euros, but the truth is that despite the fact that it has just been launched, it can be found at good prices in other stores.

In AliExpress Plaza you can find her at 221 euros with free shipping from Spain. And even Amazon has it on offer, but 247 euros with stock available and ready to ship quickly thanks to the benefits of Prime.

This is a very cheap tablet perfect to use to consume content. That is, install all those streaming applications and watch movies, series and videos of all kinds. Also for social networks. But if you add a Bluetooth keyboard you can also use it to write or to generate content.

Not a bad price for a 10.4-inch tablet that has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

If you fall short with 64 GB you can choose the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for 249 euros in PcComponentes. On Amazon it is also available by 289.99 euros.

It may be a perfect tablet for kids, which are the ones that tend to devour the most videos and this type of cheap tablets are perfect for them.