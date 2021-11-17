These are the main changes that you will see in the crossings of the roads in the coming months, and we explain what they consist of.

The DGT has just updated its T-strategy on crossings, some sections of road subject to urban traffic regulations that will soon be better signposted and which will be safer, both for pedestrians and vehicles.

According points out the DGT, the crossings “are sections of road subject to urban traffic regulations, roads of very different characteristics where urban and interurban traffic mix”, stating that within the State’s road network there are more than 1000 crossings, in total doing about 1000 km.

To improve them, the so-called T-Strategy is being progressively implemented in each of the crossings of our territory, promising better security for all users.

One of the main changes that we will see in these crossings is the variation of certain aspects such as the inclusion of the dragon’s teeth or the broken edge lines but, however, the generic speed limits will remain unchanged.

It is not something easy to implement, because the crossings are different intermediate transition spaces between roads and streets where urban and interurban traffic coexist, entering into conflict, and sometimes causing those accidents that want to be avoided.

The DGT Strategy-T is a document that you can access from this pagea, and that has just been updated, taking into practice a series of changes that you could see in the coming months.

One of these changes It is the improvement and homogenization of the signaling in all these crossings, correcting other signs that are already in them so that they are clearer.

Pretend redesign the crossings so that they are in line with the different functions they fulfill. They will place emphasis on the sections that run through industrial estates or those that cross low-density urbanizations.

On the other hand, they will be implemented differentiated flooring through colors or textures to alert the driver that he is traveling in an area where the risk increases and thus act accordingly.

At the moment there are in our country certain pilot crossings with all these changes, among which are Aguilar del Campo (Palencia), Olmedo (Valladolid), Cubas (Cantabria), Fuentes (Cuenca), Graus (Huesca), Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera ( Ibiza) or Bande (Orense), and that many more will be added over time.