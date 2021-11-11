Agricultural-themed video games have become one of the great industry phenomena in recent years thanks to experiences like the one at hand today. And it is that after the arrival of its Gold Edition last June, now Real Farm is preparing for a new step forward in its trajectory. As announced by the Dutch company SOEDESCO, now Real Farm comes to the new generation of consoles with many improvements. Below you can see the launch trailer for Real Farm: Premium Edition, which is already available on Xbox Series X | S and other platforms and which runs precisely on Microsoft’s most powerful console.

As you can see in the previous trailer, Real Farm: Premium Edition is a pack that includes the base game, all DLCs launched to date and many improvements in the user interface and also graphically, optimized for a true next-generation experience. In that sense, Real Farm will operate at a resolution of 4K and 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X | S, which will help make the SOEDESCO title feel even more like a next-gen game. The visual improvements will contribute to this as well, as you can see in the previous trailer if we compare it to how it looked so far on the previous generation of consoles.

The 10 best role-playing games for Xbox, according to Metacritic

Real Farm: Premium Edition It is now available on Xbox Series X | S priced at 39.99 euros to offer us the ultimate experience of becoming day laborers and progressing to being expert farmers. You can also play in its free mode, which offers you the possibility to start directly at the top of the country world and make your farm the best in the whole place.