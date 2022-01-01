Social networks are the favorite medium for consumers to complain about the poor services of many of the brands they consume. This is the case of a client of Rappi México, who went to publish on her Twitter account the disagreement she has with the collection department that the digital platform has for those who have credit cards with them.

The user identified as @Tatiana_Lanz indicates in her account on the digital platform that Rappi México “harasses” her even on New Years, so that you make the advance payments of the Rappi Card credit card that you have with them.

It also ensures that the delivery services platform performs your charges for various recorded calls, text messages and through notifications in your digital application.

“@RappiMexico Stop harassing even on New Years to pay in advance for the Rappi Card! App, SMS and recorded calls !!! #rappi #acosotelefonico #rappimexico ”, says the first tweet.

@RappiMexico Stop harassing even on New Years to prepay the Rappi Card! App, SMS and recorded calls !!! #rappi #acosotelefonico #rappimexico – ✨ (@Tatiana_Lanz) December 31, 2021

In a second tweet, the Rappi consumer assures that she has not been able to deactivate so as not to receive more advanced charges, even though you have done all the steps required in the Rappi application.

“And I tell you that it is impossible to” deactivate “their harassing SMS and calls,” says a tweet.

As well as another publication where the woman assured that she will cancel the Rappi Card credit card. “And they go on and on, all videotaped calls to invite prepayment. It will cancel your card, ”he says.

And they go on and on, all videotaped calls to “invite prepayment.” I will cancel your card. pic.twitter.com/fr0waKLAws – ✨ (@Tatiana_Lanz) December 31, 2021

Faced with this complaint, The person in charge of the social networks of Rappi México responded to the user with all the willingness to help and solve the complaint.

“Tatiana, we are going to help you with the notifications. Please send us by DM your email and cell phone number registered in the app. We stay tuned “, they explain in the tweet.

More complaints against Rappi Card

Rappi, the app that has grown in recent years in an extraordinary way, has expanded its services to its clients.

Rappi, which emerged in Colombia, in 2015 has been expanding offering food and pantry services at home and credit cards. But it also seeks to be a ‘super app’, an application with multiple services such as ordering the supermarket, paying for your services and even watching an online concert.

According to data from Statista, Brazil has the highest penetration of the Rappi application in Latin America with approximately 23.6 million downloads. Followed by Mexico with more than 19 million downloads.

But before this expansion also comes the registration of more complaints from its customers. It is not the first complaint of this kind that has been registered on Twitter or on social networks against the home delivery platform and its Rappi Card credit card service.

There are other Internet users who explain that the app “harasses” them with the advance payment long before the cutting of their Rappi Card and even many times without owing anything. “Friends. If they offer you the @RappiMexico credit card, think about it before accepting it. They harass you with calls a week before you cut and without you owe anything. You get in touch to notify them and they ignore you. #Rappicard ”, says another tweeter identified as @chuchelas.

This type of exposure against brands on social networks can be negative for companies. Since the version of its customers can make the digital pulse interested or stop consuming a brand by registering various complaints of poor service.

