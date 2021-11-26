During last year’s Disney Investor Day, several projects related to Star wars. One of these was Rangers of the New Republic, a spin-off of The Mandalorian focused on the character of Cara Dune. However, Gina Carano, the actress in this role, was fired from Lucasfilms in early 2021 after making several inappropriate comments. After months without information on this series, it has been confirmed that Rangers of the New Republic has been canceled.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilms, He has pointed out that a script or something similar was never written for this series. The latest report on Rangers of the New Republic It emerged in May of this year, where it was mentioned that this project was inactive at that time. Here’s what Kennedy had to say about it:

“We had never written a script or anything about it. I’m sure some of that will feature in future episodes of The Mandalorian. “

For his part, Kennedy mentioned that some of the elements that were to be available in Rangers of the New Republic will be used in future episodes of The Mandalorian. Sadly, it seems that this is not the only project with problems, as the film of Rogue squadron it has also entered an indefinite hiatus.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, this is bad news. While we had no idea what was going to happen in this series, the opportunity to learn more about this universe after the events of Episode VI was something that many of us expected. At least we still have the Ahsoka series.

Via: Comicbook