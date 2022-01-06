We are already fully immersed in a new year and the first video games of 2022 will not be long in coming. One of them will be Rainbow Six Extraction, the new installment of one of Ubisoft’s most successful franchises and that returns with an adventure focused on cooperative action in which we must collaborate with our colleagues to get out alive from places full of a looming danger: a parasite. Have now been Rainbow Six Extraction Minimum and Recommended Requirements Revealed On PC, something essential if you want to play the new thing from the French company in its compatible version.

In the image that you will find just above these lines you will see the elements recommended by Ubisoft in terms of CPU, GPU, RAM, operating system and storage depending on the graphic quality in which you can play, namely: low at 1080p, high at 1080p, high at 1440p or ultra at 2160p. Fortunately, as you can see for yourself, the specifications for playing Rainbow Six Extraction in lower graphic qualities they are not very demanding, so almost any computer gaming user will be able to enter these cooperative games full of danger and emotion.

Remember that Rainbow Six Extraction is a completely different experience than the one offered by Rainbow Six Siege and that the next and imminent will arrive January 20, 2022. While you wait for that date, you can get soaked in what the new Ubisoft will propose, which has explained the operation of the gameplay of this new installment of a saga that looks for something different this time.