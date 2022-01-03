We start the year with a rain of deals on Amazon from gaming monitors from manufacturers such as MSI, AOC or ASUS, with models that offer high-end features, such as 1440p, 144 or 165 Hz resolution, FreeSync, and basically everything we need to enjoy the use of our PC in the most fluid way possible.

Amazon, like other stores in Spain and Europe, has already begun to apply European legislation on warranty. In it, all the products that we buy from January 1 will have three year warranty, compared to the two they had before.

AOC Q27G2U / BK

AOC gaming monitor with a size of 27 inches, resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels, 1 ms MPRT response time, VA panel and 144 Hz refresh rate. It features AMD FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible to eliminate tearing while gaming. It also has built-in speakers in case you need it on time and don’t have another sound source nearby. Its price is 269.99 euros.

AOC Q27G2U / BK – 27 "QHD Monitor, 2560 X 1440 Resolution, 1 Ms, 144 Hz, VA, Freesync, Vesa, Hdmi, Displayport, USB
EUR
248.03

Asus TUF VG289Q

28-inch ASUS 4K gaming monitor, 60 Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, HDR10, 5 ms response time, and excellent color reproduction by displaying 90% of DCI-P3. Its price is 311 euros.

Asus TUF VG289Q – 28 "4K Gaming Monitor (3840×2160, IPS, DCI-P3, 60 Hz, 5 ms, LED, Adaptive-Sync, FreeSync, HDR 10, DisplayPort, HDMI) Black
EUR
311.00

Asus TUF VG27WQ

Another ASUS gaming monitor, but in this case we have a more balanced model. It has a 27-inch panel with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms MPRT response time, DisplayHDR 400 and FreeSync certification. It also uses other technologies such as Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB) to reduce blur. Its price is 315 euros.

MSI Optix G27CQ4

Going to MSI offerings, we start with this balanced curved monitor with a size of 27 inches, 165 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, VA panel, and a brightness of up to 250 nits. Its price is 269 euros.

MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD

MSI has monitors with Quantum Dot technology, and this model is one of the most prominent with this technology. It has a size of 27 inches, IPS technology, resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels, GTG response time of 1 ms, HDR, G-Sync, 97% of the DCI-P3 color space, and a maximum brightness of 300 nits. Its price is 469 euros.

MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD Monitor Gaming eSports – 27 "WQHD (2560×1440), flat, IPS, 165Hz, 1ms GTG response time, Quantum Dot, HDR, G-sync, VESA, USB Type-C, HDMI, Compatible with consoles
EUR
469.00

MSI Optix MPG341CQR

Finally, we have another curved monitor from MSI, but in this case with ultra-wide dimensions. It has a size of 34 inches, a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels, a 144 Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 21: 9, and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. Its price is 599 euros.

