AOC gaming monitor with a size of 27 inches, resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels, 1 ms MPRT response time, VA panel and 144 Hz refresh rate. It features AMD FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible to eliminate tearing while gaming. It also has built-in speakers in case you need it on time and don’t have another sound source nearby. Its price is 269.99 euros.

Amazon, like other stores in Spain and Europe, has already begun to apply European legislation on warranty. In it, all the products that we buy from January 1 will have three year warranty , compared to the two they had before.

Asus TUF VG27WQ

Another ASUS gaming monitor, but in this case we have a more balanced model. It has a 27-inch panel with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms MPRT response time, DisplayHDR 400 and FreeSync certification. It also uses other technologies such as Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB) to reduce blur. Its price is 315 euros.

MSI Optix G27CQ4

Going to MSI offerings, we start with this balanced curved monitor with a size of 27 inches, 165 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, VA panel, and a brightness of up to 250 nits. Its price is 269 euros.

MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD

MSI has monitors with Quantum Dot technology, and this model is one of the most prominent with this technology. It has a size of 27 inches, IPS technology, resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels, GTG response time of 1 ms, HDR, G-Sync, 97% of the DCI-P3 color space, and a maximum brightness of 300 nits. Its price is 469 euros.

MSI Optix MPG341CQR

Finally, we have another curved monitor from MSI, but in this case with ultra-wide dimensions. It has a size of 34 inches, a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels, a 144 Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 21: 9, and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. Its price is 599 euros.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.