Express home delivery company prepares the closing your business in Spain after the so-called “Rider Law”. Our country is a market that represents “only” 2% of the gross value of the firm.

Deliveroo has announced this Friday its intention to make a query among your employees to end your business in our country.

Currently the food delivery company operates in 12 different countries. After many meetings they would have come to the conclusion that maintaining a high market position in Spain would require such a high investment that it could affect its economy.

What is the Rider Law?

On May 12, 2021, a series of measures to protect labor rights of people dedicated to food delivery through digital platforms. People we call “riders.”

This Royal Decree establishes that riders from companies such as Uber Eats, Glovo or Deliveroo itself they will have an employment relationship with these companies, going from being self-employed to employees.

Deliveroo must make a decision

According to the company its intention would be focus investments and resources in the other markets where it is positioned above the rest of the competition companies.

In the event that after the consultation mentioned above, the company decides to terminate its operations in Spain, it would ensure that your riders and employees are duly compensated.

Hadi Moussa, Chief Business Officer International Deliveroo has stated that: «The decision to raise the cessation of our operations in Spain it has not been taken lightly. We want to thank all the restaurants that have worked with Deliveroo in Spain, as well as our valued customers. We express special thanks to the thousands of exceptional and always willing riders who have chosen to work with Deliveroo, as well as our talented and fully committed employees. Everyone will receive support during the consultation period »

We will see what path the rest of the companies take in the coming months and how these decisions affect the delivery market in Spain.