Aside from Star Wars Eclipse, the new Narrative action adventure game from the creators of Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, Quantic Dream would be working on a second unannounced project. At least, that is what a recent leak on the French studio assures that, since the end of its association with PlayStation, decided to focus on the multiplatform field. .

According to this leaker, a well-known source regarding Quantic Dream leaks is concerned, it would be an intergenerational AAA game which would be being developed by the main team of the French studio, located in Paris. There is not much more information about it, the leaker does not dare to assure that it is a medieval fantasy project That was also leaked a long time ago.

Quantic Dream is working on a AAA cross-gen project, the main team is in Paris. I don’t know if it’s the Medieval Fantasy project but here is the info. – AccountNGT (@AccNgt) January 5, 2022

In this way, Quantic Dream would have two games in hand for the next few years, even if neither of them have a clear approximate release date. According to the latest reports, the development of Star Wars Eclipse is being somewhat bumpy and after about 18 months of development, the game I still wouldn’t even have a playable version. It is even estimated that it may not reach stores before 2027.

Halo co-creator congratulates 343 Industries on their work on Halo Infinite

As for this second unnamed project, presumably it still has more time left, as it has not been officially announced. There will be wait for upcoming fairs and events for more details on both projects.