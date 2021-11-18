We already warned that Qualcomm’s work with processors was going to change with the acquisition of Nuvia. The American giant bought Nuvia earlier this year for 1.4 billion dollars. The objective with this purchase was to improve the cores of the ARM processors. Like everything, these things take time and Qualcomm has announced that it will compete with Apple in 2023.

Competition to Apple M1 and later will come from Qualcomm in 2023

What made the acquisition so significant is that the founders of Nuvia are the same people who led the development of Apple’s famous processors. The precursors that would lead to the lauded Apple M1.

Now, Qualcomm has wanted to show some enthusiasm among investors. To do this, it has announced that the Nuvia team is already working on the first processor designed by them, according to PCMag.

The newly designed chips will reach customers (aka PC OEMs) sometime in 2022 (in nine months, to be specific) to set them up for a commercial release in 2023 on new Windows PCs. Qualcomm notes that these chips are “Designed to Set the Performance Benchmark for Windows PCs” and they will be a “Competitive M-Series PC Solution”.

This is not the first time Qualcomm has touted the talent they have acquired with Nuvia. The company boasted in July that it could beat Apple’s M1 chip.

Qualcomm’s Nuvia-designed chip will depart from the ARM licensed architectures currently used for the Snapdragon series. However, Qualcomm will also have the best of both worlds. As noted in Reuters, If ARM designs an even better chip, Qualcomm can still license it (as it has in the past) and go that route, too.

While the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 current is a decent offering for the Windows world, Pales in comparison to Apple’s M1 for power and performance. Qualcomm, however, seems poised to take it to the next level with real devices in the hands of consumers by 2023.

Qualcomm is expected to have new processors hitting Windows PCs by 2022, meanwhile, as the company is gearing up for its annual December Snapdragon Summer event. However, it is unclear if these will be minor updates or a change to a Cortex-A78 More powerful.