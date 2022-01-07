When Microsoft announced its HoloLens, many people indicated that the competition would catch up with them very soon. Curiously, to date, it still has no competition in this area. Even so, it is a product designed for companies and it still carries a high weight. Taking advantage of CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Qualcomm and Microsoft have announced a partnership linked to Augmented Reality.

Augmented Reality would reach the consumer sector thanks to Microsoft

The companies will work together to expand Augmented Reality in the consumer and business sectors. The association includes the development of custom Augmented Reality chips that will allow companies to manufacture lightweight glasses for augmented reality.

The hardware emerging from this partnership will be integrated with software such as Microsoft Mesh and the developer platform Snapdragon Spaces XR. After a long time working in the business sector, he could now reach the domestic sector.

It is surprising how the HoloLens 2, which as we have indicated have no competition, use a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 850. This processor was announced four years ago and is still used by companies like NASA, Mercedes and others demonstrating how quickly we change technology. There is even a HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition It is used in clean rooms and hazardous environments.

The metaverse as a target

“This collaboration reflects the next step in both companies’ shared commitment to RX and the metaverse.”, said the vice president and general manager of RX of Qualcomm, Hugo Swart. “Qualcomm Technologies’ core XR strategy has always been to deliver the latest technology, purpose-built XR chipsets, and enable the ecosystem with our software platforms and hardware reference designs. We are delighted to be working with Microsoft to help expand and scale the adoption of AR hardware and software across the industry. “

“Our goal is to inspire and empower others to work collectively to develop the future metaverse, a future based on trust and innovation.”added the corporate vice president of Mixed Reality at Microsoft, Rubén Caballero. “With services like Microsoft Mesh, we are committed to delivering the most secure and comprehensive set of capabilities to drive metaverses that blend the physical and digital worlds, ultimately delivering a sense of shared presence across devices. We look forward to working with Qualcomm Technologies to help the entire ecosystem unleash the promise of the metaverse. “

It seems that in 2022 we will have a metaverse for a while. But perhaps this is the push that was needed to get more companies on the bandwagon of augmented reality and related technologies. Microsoft already brought the metaverse to Microsoft Teams with its Mesh technology.