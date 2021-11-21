Despite being in the final stretch of the championship very close in points to his teammate in his first year at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz was dissatisfied with the strategy adopted by the team in Losail.

Be the the only driver of the 20 that make up the Formula 1 grid who has completed each and every one of the laps that have been contested To date, this 2021 season is not enough for Carlos Sainz.

Still 7 points behind his teammate, whom he had to retain in the final laps of the Qatar Grand Prix in order to cross the finish line in 7th position, two places behind the box from which the race started, the Madrid rider was disappointed that he had to keep the tires too much, in his opinion.

“We knew we were going to degrade a lot; we had to drive very conservatively the whole race »

«We have come out with a little nerves for the tire “, revealed Sainz. “We knew we were going to degrade a lot, that we weren’t going to be able to go to a stop, so we had to drive very conservatively the whole race on the tire, trying to save the front.”

“In the first stint it has not gone bad; It was a bit difficult for me to start with the medium, but then when I picked up my rhythm I went the same or faster than those who went with soft. With the hard the same, very conservative at the beginning, believing that we were not going to reach the end, and all of a sudden, 10-15 laps from the end, the team told me ‘push the tires are on’, ”explained # 55.

The blowouts Valtteri Bottas, who eventually left early like Nicholas Latifi for the same reason, or George Russell, thus confirming the Williams debacle, was compelling enough reason for those of Maranello to choose to go easy … yes well for Sainz it was too much.

“I pushed, we caught Stroll and Ocon, but they had DRS and we couldn’t get past them. Perhaps, with the benefit of having lived the race, you could have pushed a lot more with the tires … yes, you could have made a race a little faster if not for that, “he explained. «It was a race … all the time looking at the left front tire because of what happened to the others, that we were afraid it was going to happen to us toon. We saw that the tire on Charles’s car did not degrade that much, and they gave me a free hand. It is what there is, many uncertainties.

Positive notes

«Tire wear continues to cost us a bit strategically and when attacking in the race, and we will have to continue working on it for next year, “he continued. However, considering that McLaren has only added 2 points at Losail thanks to Lando Norris for the Ferrari 10, the general feeling is positive.

«It shows you that it was not easy. Manage the tire today, manage the whole situation … perhaps having sinned conservatives in the end we have arrived with both cars in the points, which perhaps is not the most spectacular or fun, but in the end against McLaren has given reward. I would have liked more to push, really … », the Spanish analyzed aloud.

“Having sin of conservatives in the end we have arrived with both cars in the points”

Only two Grand Prix weekends remain to close the last season of this generation of single-seaters and, having established themselves in third position in the constructors’ championship with the 39.5 points With those who surpass those of Woking, Sainz and his will try to close the year in style in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

«New circuit, let’s see what happens. I think it is going to be a very different and very strange circuit compared to what we are used to. By the way, Congratulations to Fernando! The uncle has made a weekend of 10 “, concluded Sainz.