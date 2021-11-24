The new Cadillac LYRIQ 2023 is getting closer. The new electric SUV of the American brand has successfully passed a large part of the test program it is undergoing in different regions of the world. Far from the dreaded spy photos, the first units of the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ will arrive next summer.

The American firm is in the middle of the testing program of the new Cadillac LYRIQ 2023. An electric SUV already presented and that is now undergoing demanding validation tests, before going into production next spring and whose commercialization is scheduled for the summer, delivering the units corresponding to the special edition of the LYRIQ Debut Edition.

The General Motors firm has detailed some of what the prototypes are carrying out far from the had spy photos. Those that have been seen have been official at the brand’s facilities, so to avoid “external” the Cadillac teams have taken this possibility into consideration, so much of the development has been carried out in a test center in New Zealand, even extremely cold ones, at the same time as those of extreme heat during the past month of August, taking advantage of the low temperatures of the two hemispheres.

Take a look at the demanding tests of the prototypes of the new Cadillac LYRIQ

The LYRIQ opens a new chapter in the written history of the American brand, as it not only breaks into the field of luxury electric cars, but also introduces a truly avant-garde design philosophy. A style that will carry over to all the new electric vehicles that will arrive in the coming years. With 80% of development completed, it is the turn of the pre-production units They will ride a few more months on different routes and in real conditions to finish the technical adjustments and calibration of the on-board systems.

Only 1,500 units of the Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition will be offered, which will debut in style, a true top-of-the-range configuration with a rear electric motor, “Ultium Drive”, which develops a maximum power of 255 kW, 340 hp, and a maximum torque of 440 Nm. The system also has a large battery between the axes with a dozen modules, offering a capacity of 100.4 kWh, thus the maximum autonomy will reach 480 kilometers.

These are the qualities of the new “Ultium” platform for Premium electric cars. The LYRIQ will be offered with other versions in the second half of 2022, but all with an on-board charger with a maximum power of 190 kW, with 122 kilometers of autonomy in approximately 10 minutes.