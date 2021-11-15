The last round of the consecutive Grand Prix treble takes place in Qatar and kicks off the final tour of the Middle East. Max Verstappen arrives leading, but Lewis Hamilton has not had his last word.

The American tour has had it all and, when it seemed that Max Verstappen had the world title well on its way, Lewis Hamilton has uncovered with a sensational exhibition in Brazil. Now it remains to comply with the last procedure: the final three races in middle East, with Qatar in first place and without any rest after two consecutive Grand Prix in America.

The Losail circuit He makes his debut in Formula 1 in a big way and with the uncertainty of who will adapt better to him, since the teams do not have any data on the 5.38 kilometer and 16 curve track that they know well in MotoGP.

Schedules for the Formula 1 Qatari Grand Prix

This 20th Grand Prix of the season and the first in the history of the Losail circuit in the Formula 1 It marks the final point of the triplet of consecutive races and allows the category to return to the traditional Grand Prix format, with three free practice sessions, a qualifying session on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Thus, the activity on the track will begin this Friday at 11:30 CET, while the classification will begin at 15:00 CET on Saturday. Sunday’s race will start at its regular time for this event in Europe and the Middle East night races, at fifteen: 00 CET.

FORMULA 1 Qatar 2021 GRAND PRIZE TIMETABLE

DATE SESSION SPAIN SCHEDULE (CET) LOCAL SCHEDULE 11/19/2021 Free 1 11: 30-12: 30 13: 30-14: 30 11/19/2021 Free Practice 2 15: 00-16: 00 17: 00-18: 00 11/20/2021 Free Practice 3 12: 00-13: 00 14: 00-15: 00 11/20/2021 Classification 15:00 five pm 11/21/2021 Career 15:00 five pm

How to follow and watch the Formula 1 Qatari Grand Prix

This year, Movistar F1 has given over to DAZN, which goes on to broadcast the premier category of motorsport through its platform of streaming in Spain on the DAZN F1 channel (which can also be seen on Movistar).

However, residents of countries whose broadcasting rights have not been exclusively acquired have the option of contracting F1 TV, the platform streaming Formula 1 official.

The Formula 1 World Championship calendar

The 2021 season will be the longest in history, as it will host 22 Grand Prizes Formula 1. Race 20 this weekend in Qatar will be followed by two more appointments in the Middle East.

At the end of Losail, Formula 1 will have a well-deserved week-long rest before facing the end of the party in December, with the late races in Australia and Japan canceled and the incentive to see the debut of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which will precede the traditional farewell in Abu Dhabi, which this year modifies its circuit to try to improve the show.

FORMULA 1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE 2021

NUMBER DATE BIG PRIZE CIRCUIT 1 28th March Bahrain Sakhir 2 April 18th Emilia romagna Imola 3 May 2 Portugal Portimao 4 May 9 Spain Barcelona 5 may 23 Monaco Monte Carlo 6 June 6th Azerbaijan Baku 7 June 20th France Paul ricard 8 June 27th Styria Red bull ring 9 July 4th Austria Red bull ring 10 July 18 Britain Silverstone eleven August 1 Hungary Hungaroring 12 August 29 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 13 September 5 Netherlands Zandvoort 14 September 12 Italy Monza fifteen September 26 Russia Sochi 16 October 10th Turkey Istanbul Park 17 October 24th USA Austin 18 November 7 Mexico Brother Rodriguez 19 November 14th Brazil Interlagos twenty November 21 Qatar Losail twenty-one December 5th Saudi Arabia Jeddah 22 December 12th Abu dhabi Yas Marina

The drivers and teams of the Formula 1 World Cup

But without a doubt the great protagonists of the 2021 Formula 1 Championship are the participants: 10 teams and 20 drivers willing to complete the longest season in history traveling four continents and 22 countries.

On the grid this year we have four world champions, Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Räikkönen, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, in addition to the debut of two teams: Aston Martin and Alpine, which take over from Racing Point and Renault respectively.

The Japanese Yuki tsunodaOne of three rookies alongside Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, he is the youngest driver on the grid at 20 years old, in stark contrast to the oldest, 41-year-old Kimi Räikkönen.

LIST OF DRIVERS AND TEAMS ENROLLED IN THE 2021 F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

NUMBER PILOT COMPANY TEAM MOTOR 7 Kimi raikkonen Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Ferrari 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Ferrari 14 Fernando Alonso Renault Sport Racing Limited Alpine F1 Team Renault 31 Esteban Ocon Renault Sport Racing Limited Alpine F1 Team Renault 5 Sebastian vettel Racing Point UK Limited Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team Mercedes 18 Lance Stroll Racing Point UK Limited Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team Mercedes 9 Nikita mazepin Haas Formula LLC Haas F1 Team Ferrari 47 Mick schumacher Haas Formula LLC Haas F1 Team Ferrari 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team Mercedes 4 Lando norris McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team Mercedes 44 Lewis hamilton Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes 33 Max verstappen Red Bull Racing Limited Red bull racing Sling eleven Sergio perez Red Bull Racing Limited Red bull racing Sling 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda Sling 22 Yuki tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda Sling 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Spa Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari Spa Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Ferrari 63 George Russell Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Mercedes 6 Nicholas latifi Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Mercedes

