With a record of 86 micrograms per cubic meter of PM2.5 particles at the station Santiago Acahualtepec, in the mayor’s office of Iztapalapa, in the Southeast area of ​​the Valley of Mexico, the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis activated the regional preventive phase in the southeast of the Valley of Mexico.

The above, due to the fact that during the night of December 24 and the early morning of December 25, there were extraordinary emissions generated mainly by the burning of pyrotechnics, bonfires and burning of other materials that increased the levels of pollution by PM2.5 in all the southeastern area of ​​the Valley of Mexico.

According to the CAMe, currently there are no meteorological conditions that favor the dispersion of polluting particles.

The regional preventive phase for PM2.5 particles includes the municipalities of Iztapalapa, Milpa Alta, Tláhuac, Xochimilco; and the municipalities of: Amecameca, Atlautla, Ayapango, Chalco, Cocotitlán, Ecatzingo, Juchitepec, Ozumba, Temamatla, Tenango del Aire, Tepetlixpa, Tlalmanalco and Valle de Chalco Solidaridad.

CAMe recommends avoiding civic, cultural, recreational or exercise activities outdoors at any time of the day. As well as not smoking especially in closed spaces.

If you have air conditioning in your home or car, use it in “recirculation” mode, as well as keep doors and windows closed.

To reduce the generation and exposure of particulate matter when indoors, do not light candles or burn wood, charcoal, or other materials.

Do not burn materials or waste, including burns carried out for training and personnel training.

Reduce the use of the private vehicle and use the public transport service.

