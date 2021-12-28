The Hong Kong-based subsidiary of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) announced that it has acquired a piece of land in the metaverse of The Sandbox.

The Hong Kong branch of PWC already has a long history with blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, even accepting payments with Bitcoin since 2017.

Since Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of GoalBefore Facebook announced its plans to launch a metaverse, the world began to talk about this virtual space that some experts have pointed out, it will be the next step in the evolution of the internet, while others, like the tycoon Elon musk they are not convinced of its practicality.

“I don’t see nobody strapping a damn screen to their face all day“Musk noted recently in an interview.

So far, Facebook is the most recognized company in the metaverse space, there are other firms who have already indicated their plans to bet on the creation of this new type of reality that could change the future of humanity.

These firms include Epic Games, SM Entertainment, Nvidia, Sony Music, and Unity to name a few. However, the metaverse is not exclusive to big technology, and since it will move in a virtual environment, it is expected that it will also attract the attention of other areas of the web, such as the digital crypto market, which also already has some participations in the metaverse.

One of the actions that are being carried out in this digital world and that are beginning to be profitable, is the purchase and sale of land, which is why both users and companies have entered this virtual world to acquire a property.

Such is the case of the PricewaterhouseCoopers unit (PwC) located in Hong Kong, which recently announced that it decided to join the new digital trend and acquired land in the metaverse of The Sandbox.

With this a watershed is marked, since the branch of PwC Hong Kong thus becomes the first professional services brand with worldwide recognition, which decides adhere to the metaverse of The Sandbox.

Who are PwC?

It is important to say that PwC is basically a multinational professional services network of various consortia located throughout 156 different nations. The firm is generally recognized as part of one of the four largest accounting firms alongside KPMG, EY and Deloitte.

The working area of This Hong Kong-based company has become more deeply involved in new technologies such as blockchain and digital assets. Such is the degree of assimilation of this digital market, that In November 2017, the company announced that it already accepted payments with Bitcoins for consulting services.

His most recent approach to the crypto world comes hand in hand with the announcement of the land acquired in The Sandbox.

“The metaverse provides a new world of probabilities for diverse companies to develop and create value through revolutionary business designs, as well as incorporating new ways of engaging with their customers.”Stated PwC Hong Kong partner William Gee.

The businessman pointed out that they will use the experience acquired in recent years to guide all those clients who want to join the metaverse, especially focusing on issues related to the range of challenges and obstacles that this international digital phenomenon currently has.

About PwC’s land purchase, blockchain game Sandbox The Sandbox, he noted that service-providing consortia such as PwC Hong Kong have the potential to play a critical role in the growth and development of the open metaverse.

In fact, With this announcement, PwC will have the ability to assist “brands that are, for one reason or another, less familiar with Web3”.

In this regard, The Sandbox’s director of operations, Sebastien Borget, pointed out that “the metaverse is open for business“Which is why they welcomed PWC Hong Kong, as well as wanting the firm to achieve, like them, experience new immersive experiences and rich and varied ways for brands to connect with their audiences.

