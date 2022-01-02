Because there is no better time to renew our wardrobe than the beginning of a new year, giving importance to details is now easier than ever, and the accessories that we add to our style not only set the tone to show off new trends , but we also take advantage of the discounts to make ourselves the most modern sneakers of the moment at incredible prices thanks to the seasonal sales of our favorite stores.

If you want to bet on accessories or footwear that always go with you and fit perfectly with your style, so sneakers in black are a great option, and it is that, both in informal occasions and with sports pieces, they will always look fantastic with what you want to combine them.

Ecco leather sneaker





With a nod of modernity in its design that bets on the contrast of textures, we have this black shoe by Ecco, which also offers exceptional comfort thanks to the adaptive technology of its sole at every step.

You find them reduced from 170 to 102 euros.

Ecco men’s black leather sneakers with lace-up closure

Camper sneaker





If we talk about contrast, then these Camper sneakers with a futuristic panel design It has to be on the list, and it is a multilayer footwear made with a combination of materials that offers maximum breathability and comfort thanks to its OrthoLite insoles.

You find them reduced from 165 to 99 euros.

Men’s multi-fabric sneakers in black

Emidio Tucci leather sneakers





This retro-influenced design by Emidio Tucci it is a great way to add formality to our day-to-day steps, and is that the leather, the lace closure and two-tone detail on the heel will make you never want to remove them.

You find them reduced from 89.99 to 62.95 euros.

Men’s black leather sneakers

Lacoste logo sneakers





Because logomania will also be present in our favorite pieces this year, Lacoste offers us these black sneakers with lateral logo detail that perfectly complements our more sporty outfits, adding, obviously, a polo shirt to match our look.

You find them reduced from 115 to 80.50 euros.

Lacoste men’s black lace-up sneakers

Adidas originals Seeley sneakers





A minimalist and classic low-cut design is what you find in these Seeley sneakers from adidas originals, which have a slightly padded edge for more comfort on the foot, and a non-slip vulcanized rubber sole.

You find them reduced from 76 to 53.99 euros.

Adidas Originals Seeley Trainers In Black

PUMA Lqdcell Optic Stealth Trainers





Combining the black color with a transparent detail on the heel, PUMA fuses modernity with comfort in these sneakers with a reinforced EVA sole and midsole that offers better cushioning, perfect both to wear on the street and to give it all in the gym.

You find them reduced from 131.99 to 79.15 euros.

PUMA Lqdcell Optic Stealth Trainers In Black And Gray

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Shoes





Designed to accompany you whatever the speed at which you move, These New Balance shoes feature a seamless mesh upper and ultra-soft cool foam midsole, making them super breathable and cool.

You find them reduced from 85 to 54.51 euros.

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v3, Men’s Running Shoes, Black (Black Lk3), 40 EU

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.