One of the largest and most recognized clothing and shoe brands in the world, as it is Adidas has publicly expressed this week that it wants to be part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. For this, it has announced its association with Coinbase and your investment within the Metaverse of The Sandbox.

The German 3-gang brand and the largest crypto exchage in the United States have announced their new partnership in a Twitter thread.

We’ve partnered with @coinbase.

Probably nothing. – adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) November 24, 2021

Adidas’s announcement, and Coinbase’s response, has generated a wave of comments, RT and hearts, with more than 100 million interactions on the two Tweets. Although in reality Not much was revealed about the new partnership between the firms.

Nevertheless, you just have to see what he has done Nike within the cryptocurrency ecosystem to reveal a possible Adidas path. For instance has released several NFT collectibles and they are expected to release special edition shoes or clothing with a title deed and a certificate of legitimacy at an NFT.

Adidas launches NFT collection

Adidas has not waited and a few days before announcing its association with the exchange, it is already announced the output of your own NFT, which is an animation of your logo. Of these NFTs, 3,268 tokens were launched, which have already been claimed by important figures of the company.

“This digital collectible is our way of rewarding you for following your curiosity … This NFT proves that you have been here from the beginning of this journeyAdidas said in the publication of the launch of the NFT.

So far, everything still seems normal, but the real disruptive step he took Adidas during the week was its association with The Sandbox for the construction of the German firm’s own Metaverse.

adiVerse anyone? 🤔 What should we build, together in @TheSandboxGame? ⬇️ https://t.co/VbAdIi9cxN – adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) November 22, 2021

Perhaps in this possible store in the metaverse of The Sandbox you can try on shoes and clothes before buying them, design your own sneakers, play minigames where you win Adidas NFT. The possibilities, and what the future holds is simply limitless. Are you ready?

