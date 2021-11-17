Apple’s new fully wireless Bluetooth headphones are here. Third-generation AirPods have big changes compared to the previous model, which was released in 2019. Among the most striking novelties we find:

New design, they are more similar to the AirPods Pro (but without a pad system).

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

Sweat and water resistance.

Battery life of up to six hours playing music on a single charge (30 hours with the case).

MagSafe compatible wireless charging case.

Adaptive equalization.

Skin and pressure sensor.

More control gestures.

As their appearance is totally different from the first and second models, the covers of these are not compatible. However, despite the fact that they have only been available on the market for a short time, there are already various proposals from third-party manufacturers to protect these latest wireless Bluetooth headsets.

AirPods Cases (2021)

We started the selection with the ESR silicone case for AirPods 3 (2021) (10.99 euros), made for shock absorbing and with a rigid inner shell It offers improved protection against falls. It comes with a carabiner so that it can be attached to a backpack or belt, and a small front hole reveals the charging LED.

ESR Silicone Case for New AirPods 3 2021 3rd Generation, Hybrid Protective Case with Carabiner, for Wireless Charging, Portable Shockproof Hard Case, Visible Front LED, Black

The elago creations could not be missing in the compilation and the AW5 (14.99 euros) is available in three different colors with a shape that emulates that of a classic portable game console. It is made of silicone to protect against drops, scratches, dirt and oils from daily use, as well as being compatible with wireless charging.

elago AW5 Case Compatible with AirPods 3, Classic Game Console Design with Carabiner, Supports Wireless Charging (Light Gray)

If you are looking for maximum resistance so that your new AirPods 3 do not suffer any damage after an accident, the ZtoptopCases case (12.99 euros) is made with Premium hard TPU and two-piece system for easy opening and closing. The case is compatible with the Apple MagSafe charger and also with Lightning cable charging.

ZtotopCases Case for New AirPods 3 2021, [LED Frontal Visible]Robust Full Body Protective Case with Carabiner, Supports Wireless Charging for AirPods 3rd Generation, Black

Do you want to give the AirPods 3 a more elegant and “exclusive” look? The ICARER leather case (17.99 euros) fully dresses the charging case and protects it from scratches, dirt and bumps. Exposes the charging LED and supports wireless charging

AirPods 3 2021 Case Case, ICARER Genuine Leather Luxury Vintage Series Portable Ultra Thin Protection Cover Case Housing for Apple AirPods 3 2021 (Visible LED) [Carga inalámbrica] (Brown) Read: Apple thinks of a Macbook with glass keys, but you probably can't buy it

We continue the selection with another case that stands out for its robustness and resistance for the AirPods 3, that of leQuiven (8.90 euros). It has silicone, carbon fiber and hard materials to protect the earbuds and their charging case from both accidents and dirt. It adapts perfectly to them and comes with a carabiner to place them in a backpack, for example.

leQuiven AirPods 3 Case with Carabiner, Scratch Resistant and Anti-Fingerprint Silicone / TPU Compatible with Airpod 3, Rugged Full Body Protective Case for Airpods 3 2021 (Red)

This ESR proposal (15.99 euros) automatically attaches to magnetic chargers for faster and more efficient charging. It’s made with shock-absorbing materials that protect against drops and scratches without adding bulk. Plus, it’s slip-resistant so it won’t fall off and the lid stays securely in place.

ESR HaloLock Soft Case for AirPods 3 2021 3rd Generation, Compatible with Magnetic Charging, Drop Protection, Visible Charging Light, Includes Carabiner, Black

Available in three different models, this elago cover (13.99 euros) has a reinforced design to provide resistance against falls. It is made of silicone and is compatible with wireless chargingso it leaves the functions of the AirPods 3 case active. It also comes with a carabiner so it doesn’t get lost.

elago Armor Case with Carabiner Compatible with AirPods 3, Supports Wireless Charging, Shock Resistant, Full Protection (Stone)

We finish with the Nomad proposal (34.99 euros), a leather case of classic yet elegant style whose interior is composed of a soft microfiber lining so that the AirPods 3 case is well protected and does not suffer any scratches. It supports Qi wireless charging and incorporates an optical light tube for the LED charging indicator on the headphone case.

Nomad AirPods 3rd gen case. Rustic brown leather

