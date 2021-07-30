Rick Astley makes a billion on YouTube!

The video of the song, “despite” the blockage of musical success in

‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ was originally released 34 years ago, but during the pandemic success of the 1980s, it gained a second wave of popularity with the rise of “Rickrolling“the internet joke in which people are tricked into clicking a hyperlink leading to the video.

It occurred to a developer to surprise his acquaintances and co-workers, con the ‘Rickroll’ meme, and that Rick Astley was the soundtrack of the video call.

The creator came up with using his personal account Zoom to access the meme, and so people interested in the joke could book a video call to appear on the scene. But, Zoom decided to block the service, because it violated the terms of the platform.

When it was launched ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ in 1986, reached number one in the UK, but the joke “Rickrolling”, which you can find in this link , helped her find a new audience, recording an additional 2.3 million views on April Fool’s Day alone in 2020.

Now, as of this writing, the video of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ on YouTube has 1,002,715,191 views from October 25, 2009 when the Rick Astle hit was uploaded.