The use of this type of case has not spread over laptop batteries, but a clear advantage of them is not having to carry one more device with us . So if we don’t have enough space it may be the ideal option.

If this happens there are different options to remedy it. One of them is the one that has become most popular among users, that is, the portable battery . However, there is a more accessible alternative in terms of portability, the covers with an integrated cell.

It is true that current mobile phones have excellent autonomy that allows us to use them for several hours, but it is likely that, at some point, as a result of a mistake, we forget to charge our terminal before leaving home or the cell wears out for misuse of the phone.

Another property of these cases is that at the same time you charge your phone this you will be protected against any kind of unforeseen damage. In addition, the materials with which these covers are made are much more resistant than conventional covers.

Finally, the fact of being a sheath leads to wireless charging. This means that you don’t have to worry about the cable snagging somewhere. In addition, you can go out to exercise with your device while it charges simultaneously.

Few customization options

The main disadvantage that these accessories show has to do with aspects related to the phone. Have a case with integrated battery It can mean that our phone overheats excessively, so in summer it is advisable not to use them.

Another disadvantage is in the aesthetic section. Obviously, the variety of covers with that extra energy is not as wide as the catalog of the traditional covers, so the customization options for your device are considerably reduced.

In terms of power, portable cells have a greater autonomy than cases with a battery. The cause of this is its size. Being smaller means less energy, so it depends on whether you intend to sacrifice power for greater comfort.

The amount of cases with built-in battery are mostly intended for iPhone, although we can also find them by Samsung. However, it is not presented as a feasible option considering the quality and size of the new portable batteries.