Consuming fruits and vegetables daily is always recommended, and among these, the zucchini It is a vegetable that we can get almost all year round. We tell you their properties, benefits and how to use it in the kitchen.

The properties of zucchini

Zucchini belongs to the cucurbit family and is a vegetable with very low calorie content, since it does not reach 20 kcal per 100 grams due to its high water content.

Among its nutrients, the presence of carbohydrates complexes with a minimum of proteins, being almost zero fat intake.

With a moderate content of fiber, zucchini can contribute to reduce the caloric density of many dishes and increase their satiating power, adding some quality micronutrients such as potassium, magnesium, phosphorus and vitamins of group B, among which the vitamin B6 and the folic acid.

Like other vegetables, zucchini is a source of phenolic compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect in our body that translate into multiple health benefits.





The benefits of consuming zucchini

Zucchini, due to its low caloric density and its richness in water as well as fiber, can be of great help to those who seek lose weight, as it contributes to reducing the calories in dishes without modifying their volume, and increasing their satiating power.

Its low sodium content and its richness in potassium as well as in water make zucchini a useful vegetable for those who seek take care of cardiovascular health.

Even studies carried out in rodents indicate that the consumption of zucchini can attenuate risk factors for coronary heart disease before a diet high in fat.

On the other hand, it constitutes a very moisturizing whose anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties can contribute not only to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases but also of others linked to metabolism and mediated by inflammatory processes such as, for example, diabetes, the Cancer, the obesity and others.

It is a vegetable that we cannot stop taking advantage of to enrich our dishes with quality nutrients and benefit the health of the body with their intake.





How to use zucchini in the kitchen

To include zucchini in our diet we can consume it raw after adequate washing or cooking it with different cooking methods. In all cases, the zucchini loses moisture, especially in stir-fries, especially if the zucchini was previously frozen.

For all this, we recommend using fresh zucchini and with your skin Or, cook it steamed, sautéed, grilled or baked, in different dishes.

To take advantage of it, we can prepare a zucchini sauté with prawns, a grilled zucchini salad with feta cheese, a light cream with zucchini and yellow pepper, a zucchini sauté with textured soy and sesame suitable for vegans, or a zucchini with eggs Baked ideal to prepare in minutes.

Clearly the zucchini it is a vegetable with valuable properties and many benefits to offer the body, which we can easily add to our diet in diverse and nutritious dishes.

