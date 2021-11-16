Profeco has warned about a page that used the Chedraui logo to commit fraud during El Buen Fin.

Advances in technology have allowed the general population to make life easier thanks to the arrival of different devices and platforms that allow users to buy and sell products via the internet, which has led to different groups on more than one occasion fraudulent people want to take advantage of the web, especially in times of covid.

According to the study of Statista on the post-COVID-19 fraud panorama, the arrival of the disease and the increase in website permanence has also led to an increase in fraud on the internet, where companies would now have an 82 percent higher risk of fraud cyber and 73 percent in identity theft; Likewise, they mention that 51 percent of representatives in organizations around the world detected more fraud since the beginning of the pandemic, 71 percent expected an increase in fraud cases in the following 12 months, 38 percent increased their budget for anti-fraud technology and 80 percent made one or more changes to their anti-fraud programs.

The Good End was carried out from November 10 to December 16, so thousands of people took advantage of these dates to be able to buy their products at a lower price or with more accessible payment methods; However, this also gave the opportunity to carry out fraudulent actions that could end up harming consumers, such as the case of the page that uses the Chedraui logo to commit fraud, which Profeco realized this Good End.

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) has launched an alert to avoid entering the page https://outletyliquidacionelectronicos.com/, since that fraudulent page would have used the Chedraui logo during this Good End so that digital consumers feel confident to make their purchases.

This page has harmed more than one consumer, since according to the Informador site, “Irma” was asked to make a deposit at a convenience store for 7,500 pesos for a stove during the El Buen Fin discounts (offering discounts of 50 to more than 70 percent); After this, he sent the receipt to said site and they did not answer calls or messages again. This page does not have a physical store, so all payments are made via deposit in banks or convenience stores.

Profeco has warned about the Great Discounts Mexico page due to hundreds of complaints that the page has received, so it warns to be aware of this type of malicious sites that tend to offer great discounts.

During this Good End 2021, consumers experienced different problems due to a high number of complaints, both from fraudulent pages, as well as from official brands. Previously, Profeco would have received 165 claims from Sam’s Club, Walmart and Volaris, with 92 claims reconciled, 84 in the same place of purchase and 8 through Conciliaexprés, while the rest would continue to be processed.

These bad experiences on the part of consumers could affect the image of the strategy in later years, so the level of sales on those dates may be considerably affected.

