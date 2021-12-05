The Porsche Taycan is one of those models that lends itself to the most radical and daring preparations. One of the great reasons why the German brand announced a special color palette a few months ago, preventing customers from falling into the temptation of PRIOR Design. The specialist has presented a first package of improvements that provide greater sportiness.

The Porsche taycan It has become one of the most sought-after electric vehicles on the world market. This is attested by the large sales figures it accumulates and the orders that accumulate in the reserve books for next year. The model has become a reference, with powerful arguments that go far beyond the performance of the different versions.

Its design as modest on the outside as on the inside arouses the curiosity of those who have never owned a Porsche and those who are unhappy with the quality of the Californian brand’s maximum rival. And although the Taycan has special aerodynamic kits as an option, it is inevitable that external trainers succumb to the beautiful lines of the electric saloon. TechArt guys have already done it, and PRIOR Design also did it now a year and a half ago, but with a more aggressive kit specific to the Porsche Taycan S.

The new PRIOR Design package for the Porsche Taycan adds more eye-catching

PRIOR Design enhances the sportiness of the Porsche Taycan

This new proposal from the German specialist in tuning it attacks the external aesthetic plane again, but not in the same way as they did before. On this occasion, the desire for the most efficient Porsche model has been saved very much, betting more to increase the showiness than to attribute a radical sportiness, although of course all the pieces are designed considering the aerodynamic effectiveness.

As usual, its package contains parts made of plastic reinforced with fiberglass, known as “Dura-Flex”, easily paintable in the same color as the bodywork or whichever one is desired, and does not need any extra modifications to the bodywork, so it can be disassembled whenever the customer wants it. Four pieces that can be purchased independently but that are all a complement to others. PRIOR-Design offers a striking new spoiler that completely transforms the front image.

These also extend to the sides with prominent black painted skirts that contain a thin insert in the same color as the bodywork, while at the rear it adds a diffuser with aerodynamic channeling that attracts all the attention at the rear, and a spoiler design on the tailgate finished in gloss black. So exclusive package, which confers a special image, is completed with some Forged aluminum wheels, painted black that can be 19 to 23 inches in diameter, of which we do not know the price, but the price of the kit. It’s cheap, just over 5,560 Euros …