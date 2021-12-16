Covid inventions: During these challenging times in Mexico, many revolutionary innovations have been developed to address a variety of problems associated with the virus. COVID-19.

Including a shortage of masks and ventilators, and helping people live safely with the virus. This, while they wait for the mass vaccinations to begin.

Covid Inventions: Groundbreaking Innovations

According to Milenio, these are some of the most important:

1. Vacuna Patria Developed by: Conacyt and the Mexican laboratory Avimex Year: March 2020

The government of Mexico announced progress in the development of the Mexican vaccine called Patria against covid-19, which is expected to be ready by the end of 2021. This vaccine, developed by the Avimex company in combination with Conacyt, uses technology from the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine (New York, USA). The project also has the collaboration of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), an entity with which it carried out in 2009 a successful clinical phase of a vaccine against influenza AH1N1 in pandemic conditions. The clinical trial continues and it is possible that by the end of 2021 the first results of phase 3 will be obtained. Meanwhile, work is being done on defining the productive capacity, says the Ministry of Health (Ssa).

Portable respirator Developed by: UNAM researchers and designers Year: 2020

The UNAM developed a portable respirator for patients infected with covid-19, characterized by being inexpensive and easy to manufacture. According to Gustavo Medina, head of the Space Instrumentation Laboratory of the Institute of Nuclear Sciences of the UNAM, the device is especially useful in remote regions of the country and less favored hospitals in terms of its available resources and operating conditions. The instrument was subjected to different tests, with positive results, the UNAM delivered to the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), the necessary documentation for a complete evaluation and its corresponding authorization.

Fan VSZ-20-2 Developed by: More than 15 public institutions, companies and universities, including Tec de Monterrey Year: 2020

The Mexican government worked in conjunction with companies and universities to develop in a record time of 10 weeks, the fully automatic VSZ-20-2 emergency ventilator, with an easy-to-use design that allows intuitive use, provides greater safety for patients, it is inexpensive and easy to mass-produce. The project arose in response to the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, which called for the improvement of a prototype of a ventilator made in Mexico. The VSZ-20 costs $ 10,000, almost half the average price of other fans on the market. It is indicated for use in patients with mild and severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Robot to sanitize hospitals Developed by: Juan Humberto Sossa, researcher at the National Polytechnic Institute. Year: 2020

A robot made in Mexico joins the inventions that were born in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic. The invention is capable of remotely disinfecting spaces such as bathrooms, corridors and hospital rooms, thanks to the use of ultraviolet light. In addition, according to the words of its creator, Juan Humberto Sossa, it would allow activities such as patient monitoring and liaison with the medical corps.

Aerosol box for doctors Developed by: Ricardo Atl Year: 2020

The sculptor designed an aerosol box for Mexican doctors to protect themselves from possible contagion while they intubate patients with COVID-19. Realizing that there was a similar device in Taiwan, Atl adapted the model to Mexico with an average cost of 1,100 pesos per box. Ricardo Atl builds these boxes in a workshop and donates them, he also published the plans on his website so that anyone can consult them for free. So far 11 hospitals in the Valley of Mexico have benefited from his invention.

Related Notes:

Symptoms of COVID by omicron in children: they find unusual rashes

Mexican health system will recognize pain as a disease

Pfizer COVID Booster Expands and Bonus Dose Opens to …