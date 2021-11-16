Realme has announced the landing in Spain of three phones: the high-end model Realme GT Neo 2 and the two cheap phones Realme C21-Y and the Realme C25Y. But these are not the only devices that the Chinese manufacturer has brought to our country. As expected, he has also confirmed that we can buy his first tablet here.

The Realme Pad, which was presented in early September in India after several months of rumors, stands out for its 10.4-inch WUGXA + screen, its four speakers and its Helio G80 processor. Let’s see in which versions, when and at what price will be available.

Realme Pad price and availability

Although there are several colors available in the Asian market, the manufacturer has confirmed that the Realme Pad it will only be available in our country in gray. Of course, four different configurations will arrive in Spain:

  • Realme Pad WiFi 3GB / 32GB: 239 euros

  • Realme Pad WiFi 4GB / 64GB: 259 euros

  • Realme Pad WiFi 6GB / 128GB: 289 euros

  • Realme Pad LTE 6GB / 128GB: 309 euros

Starting tomorrow, November 16, the 4GB + 64GB WiFi version will go on sale on eBay with a special offer of 199 euros. The rest of the configurations will arrive in Spain in the coming weeks

Designed for multimedia consumption

Realme Pad

Measuring just 6.9mm thick and weighing 440g, the Realme Pad boasts a aluminum alloy metal body that has been polished using a diamond cutting process to offer a more pleasant feeling to the touch. It comes equipped with a 10.4-inch screen with WUGXA + resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels) and quad speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos and certified by the Hi-Res standard.

It also has a 7100 mAh battery It has a reverse charge function and promises up to 65 days of idle use. In addition, it has the Helio G80 processor from MediaTek and two 8-megapixel cameras, one rear and one front.

Realme Pad datasheet

Realme Pad

Screen

10.4 inch LCD
Resolution: 2000 x 1200 pixels

Dimensions and weight

246.1 x 155.9 x 6.9 mm
440 g

Processor

Helio G80

RAM

3GB / 4GB / 6GB

Storage

32GB / 64GB / 128GB
MicroSD up to 1TB

Frontal camera

8 MP

Rear camera

8 MP

Battery

7,100 mAh
18W fast charge

OS

Android 11
Realme UI for Pad

Connectivity

4G version
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0

Others

Four speakers

Price

From $ 190