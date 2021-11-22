Preview- Halo Infinite: The Safe Formula, With a Fresh World

Halo Infinite is coming up and we were able to play the first four missions of the game. True to its roots, but with a twist, we tell you everything in this note!

Halo Infinite it gets closer and closer. With a multiplayer already in place and the promise of a lot of content, Xbox Games and 343 Industries gave us the chance to get a first glimpse of the singleplayer campaign of the game and we want to tell you all the details of our first impression, while we wait the official launch on December 8.

What a save, Chief!

The first thing to do to talk about Halo Infinite is to get the elephant out of the middle of the living room … pOrque covers us the view of the xbox ah...then we have to banish the fear that that horrifying gameplay of 2020 left us. In those moments, the fans rose up like an angry mob and Xbox Game Studios responded: “We are going to listen to the users.” And what we have to say is that they did indeed listen to them. The art of the game is infinitely better than what we saw a year ago (Infinitely, hehe, do you understand? Because the game is called Halo Infinite … Eu no, don’t go, we are just going through the first paragraph !!).

The other fear was… An open world? Is it going to feel like Halo? And the answer, thankfully, is a big YES. This is a Halo with all the letters and maybe, depending on how the plot goes … one of the greats.

Once upon a time there were a lot of monkeys …

If you knew that you were going to die … how would you live your life in a different way? They are the first words that a mysterious voice whispers in our ear.

Halo Infinite start from a cool place: the defeat of Master Chief. The Banished, a faction that was exiled during Halo 2 has taken control of Zeta Halo. And with that, of the world as we knew it. Lost in space, a crew member will find us and save our lives. Cortana is gone -or so it seems during the first hours that we were able to play- and a new artificial intelligence will accompany us on our journey. The mission? Take back the place we call home.

The characters of Halo Infinite they maintain both their originality and freshness. Master Chief, that begins defeated, is the voice of optimism. Still freshly rescued, and with the fresh taste of the power of Atriox – our enemy – in his mouth, the fight is launched armed with only one bullet.

The counterpoint of master Chief He is the pilot of the ship, whom we find alone and with lost hope. When he rescues us, he tries several times to dissuade us from fighting again. Master Chief, of course, does not fit one and he will send iron to distribute as soon as he finds it.

With Cortana out of the plane, we will have a new artificial intelligence companion, whom during the first moment of the game we will call “Weapon”. She is energetic and tries all the time to make jokes to us to dissuade the fact that humanity is completely subdued..well, each with its defense mechanisms.

The combo of the three characters, makes a great interweave of characters. master Chief remains master Chief and to be in their shoes is to feel like a hero.

Starting the spaceship

While is true that Halo Infinite it’s a Open World… The reality is that the first hour and a half of the game is a hallway. Our first mission before launching into the world of Zeta Halo is to recover our artificial intelligence and take control of an enemy ship. It’s a great time to get back into practice because THIS is the part of the game that screams “HALO” all over the place. And it will also allow us to practice with what is the great star of the game … The hook.

The hook that we will have in our left hand is what is said a “Game changer”. Up and down add to the directions in which we can move, they fill us with dynamism and at the same time provide us with the ability to bring weapons or explosives that are far away. What if you target an enemy? Well, poor enemy because he is going to eat a hook to the chest followed by a steak to the face.

For the rest, this is very simple: enter, shoot, take cover and destroy everything that has a shadow.

After the first mission, your pilot will take you to the open world of Zeta Halo. There you will have alternative missions that have to do with invading and recovering military bases taken by the Banished. And of course, the main missions that will open up the game more on the map.

In principle and as far as we could playr, the map does not seem very extensive. But that is not why it is lacking in content, this is perhaps the longest campaign you will play in a Halo.

One thing to note is the performance of Artificial Intelligence at the highest levels of difficulty. In the lowest ones it does not shine so much.

Of course, you can upgrade your equipment to better suit your type of game. The grappling hook will become your best ally once you can use it to stun your enemies.

conclusion

Halo Infinite is a very ambitious proposition that, after a turbulent presentation, managed to meet expectations.

At least in the first hours and missions that we are allowed to comment on in this preview, We did not experience major glitches at the gameplay level. The game seems to take what it was already doing correctly and incorporate it into this new open world with some new proposals that work quite well. The campaign promises to be long -much more than any previous title- and full of action and mystery, as we understand what is really happening in this world.

A game definitely recommended for fans of the saga… not so much for the new ones, due to the amount of history that is inherited from its predecessors.

While we focused on the Single Player for this preview, it must be said that the Halo Infinite Multiplayer promises to update every certain period of time to provide an experience full of team action. This mode is now available for those who want to immerse themselves in the Halo universe.

The game will be available on Game Pass from launch, as well as on Steam. This also ensures that you will reach as many users as possible.

RELEASE DATE December 8, 2021 DEVELOPER 343 Industries DISTRIBUTOR Xbox Game Studios PLATAFORMS Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, Steam

