A good exercise routine must be accompanied by a good diet to obtain optimal results. There are more and more accessories and appliances that help us in the kitchen without excuses.

One of them is the mixer Breville Personal Blender that allows you to prepare the best shakes in the glass itself.





Breville Personal Blender VBL120, 300 W, 0.6 liter, Plastic, Black

Now this mixer is available at a discount at Amazon for 16.99 euros (before 69.99 euros). It works through stainless steel blades that crush even foods like ice with a power of 300W.

It includes a neoprene sleeve to keep drinks cold for longer, which in turn is made of Eastman Tritan Copolyester that resists odors and stains. It is dishwasher compatible so it is easy to maintain.

In addition to beating, it has the ability to grind, grind and mince all kinds of ingredients.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors. Prices and availability may vary after publication.

Images | Amazon

In Vitónica | In summer, add more fruits to your diet: seven individual blenders to prepare delicious smoothies