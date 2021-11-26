The best Apple analyst reveals a lot of interesting information about Apple Glass.

If the information from Apple’s best analyst is true, the year 2022 could be one of the most important for Apple. According to a note to investments published by Ming-Chi Kuo, the company’s augmented reality device would be ready to launch in 2022 with three highlights.

The first thing Kuo has revealed is that this device will have a level of processing similar to that of a Mac, what would I do that could be independent of a second device, like an iPhone or a computer. In addition, it explains that it will be shared with many of the apps that are already created.

The device has Mac-level computing power, can function independently without relying on a Mac (PC) or iPhone, and supports a wide range of applications rather than specific applications.

We will have Apple Glass in 2022

Recall that for Kuo, Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with Augmented Reality in 10 years, and This Augmented Reality device, popularly known as Apple Glass, is the first step to achieve this goal.

Regarding the processor of these Apple Augmented Reality glasses, Kuo says that we will have two different processors. The most powerful chip will be similar to M1 and will be in charge of the processing of everything we do with the device. The second chip will be dedicated exclusively to controlling the sensors.

The high-end processor will have computing power similar to that of the M1 for Mac, while the low-end processor will be in charge of sensor-related computing.

When it comes to displays, Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple Glass will be equipped with two Sony 4K micro OLED displays, so the analyst hopes that they are also compatible with Virtual Reality. In addition, it also indicates that the device will have between 6 and 8 cameras to control the environment.

One year of the M1 chip: Apple returns to revolutionize the industry once again

The analyst predicts a launch of this augmented reality and virtual reality device in the fourth quarter of 2022. That is, at the same time that the iPhone 14 and many other Apple devices are presented.

