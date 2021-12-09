The Mexican brand, Zuum, announced today the arrival in our market of its new smartphone Aura Plus by JLO, a device created in collaboration with the actress, businesswoman and model, Jennifer López.

JLO’s phone has a MediaTek heart

The specifications of this new Zuum phone are as follows:

Screen 6.7-inch IPS LCD Resolution Full HD + RAM 4GB Internal storage 128 GB Processor MediaTek Helio G80 Frontal camera 8 MP Rear camera Wide angle: 48 MP

Unspecified: 2 MP

Vga Battery 4,900 mAh OS Android 11

The phone is a mid-range that seeks to gain a foothold in the competitive Mexican market, which is why they have opted for a MediaTek chip that, although it is not the most advanced that the firm has in Mexico for equipment in this range, it does give the phone a performance boost.

“We are very happy to be able to present, together with Zuum, a phone with these characteristics. The Helio G80 processor offers all the operation required for a smartphone, it allows to use all the applications and have advanced functions such as a camera with Artificial Intelligence and face recognition ”, commented Hugo Simg, Director of Business Development for Latin America at MediaTek.

Also, the people of Zuum have mentioned that for now there are no plans to release operating system and security updates for this device, but it is something that could change in the future.

Regarding the design, the device has a rear fingerprint reader and comes with several preloaded JLO wallpapers. Also, the each includes a silicone case, earphones and a ring holder, all with finishes that are related to JLO.

Price and availability

The Aura Plus by JLO is now available in 1,600 Coppel stores in the country for 5,999 MXN.