Popular End Devices Compatible with Netflix

At this point, near the end of 2021, many are the households in the world that do not have access to a smart TV. Nowadays, televisions have an operating system and the ability to connect to the Internet, to be able to access applications and network services, especially Internet platforms. streaming.

However, there is still a good part of the homes that do not have a Smart TV, so they cannot reproduce images and content in Full HD (1080p), since their equipment is relatively old and they do not have the capacity to be intelligent, that is, you cannot install apps. Nor do you go online.

If you are not able to change your TV for a Smart, do not worry, you can still enjoy Netflix, HBO, Disney + and more, installing small equipment called End Devices.

Of course, to be able to install these devices on your TV and turn it into a smart TV, your TV must have at least one HDMI input or USB connection . Also, if you have a Smart TV, but it is not compatible with Netflix, you can also get an End Device to expand the range of applications that you can enjoy.

What are the “End devices”?

The final badges o “Hots” They are network computers that form the interface between a computer and the underlying communication network. That is, it is a device that works between the internet and another device that cannot connect to the internet by itself.

Security cameras, network printers, portable mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, etc., are end devices.

They receive and send messages over the internet. And for a common TV to be able to connect to the internet, you will need a device hots as an intermediary.

It is important that before buying a final device, you know the importance of it being compatible with your other devices that connect to the same network. This is known as an ecosystem. Let’s see what it is about below.

The importance of the ecosystem

There are a lot of end devices that can make a TV smart, but the number of operating systems they have is not that wide. In fact, your choice comes down to three in this regard: Android, Firefox OS, Web OS, tvOS, Saphi, and Tizen.

Amazon Fire TV although it is an operating system, it is not for televisions, but is found in the devices that allow a TV the content of this platform. That is, it works on end devices that turn a TV into Smart.

Android TV is the operating system that is present in the largest number of televisions and although Apple and Amazon are not in so many devices, the three share more or less the same number of apps, especially in video services streaming more important.

What makes a difference between which equipment we must have and which ones is not the ecosystem that is created within our internet network. So if our Tablet, smartphone and TV have the same operating system, these computers can communicate with each other within the different platforms.

This is a great advantage for users, since they do not have to switch sessions to watch their favorite series or movies, for example. On the other hand, if our smartphone has an Android system, but we use Apple TV, we could not synchronize our accounts and apps between both devices.

Popular End Devices Compatible with Netflix

Now that you know what a final device is, let’s see which ones are compatible with Netflix and what you can install on your TV, to enjoy your favorite series and movies.

1. Xiaomi Mi Box S

It is one of the most popular devices on the market, it has Android TV that allows you to play Netflix, Disney +, YouTube, Amazon Prime and more on your television. It has 2GB of RAM and you can enjoy content in Ultra HD resolution. Supports HDR and it has Chromecast built in. Its price is one of the most comfortable on the market and it comes with a remote control.

2. Google Chromecast

This is a content receiver, that is, it can send Netflix content from your smartphone to the TV, that is why it does not have a remote control, you can use your mobile to control all the functions of the application.

You can also see other platforms such as Amazon Prime, HBO and much more. Its price is one of the cheapest as it is around 49 euros.

3. Fire TV Stick – Lite

This is the cheapest option from Amazon, and although it is just as powerful and with almost all the features of Fire TV, the Lite version supports only Dolby Audio (no Atmos), it has no sound control for the TV.

Otherwise you will be able to see all your content in HD, HDR, HDR10 + and HLG resolution. it also supports Netflix and of course Amazon Prime. Its price is approximately 30 euros, about 10 less than the Fire TV.

With any of these devices you can watch Netflix on your TV comfortably. Although they are not the only ones, they are among the most popular for their quality / price ratio.

Have you finally turned your TV into Smart but you can’t access all the content of certain apps? Don’t worry, here we tell you how to solve this problem using a virtual private network.

A VPN can unblock Smart TV apps

Even if you have managed to install your final device to connect your TV to the internet, you may find that there are apps that you cannot use. This is because it has regional restrictions or they do not have the full content because unfortunately they are not available in your country.

If you’ve been looking forward to watching your favorite platform series streaming on the TV at home and you can’t, don’t worry, at get a free VPN you can surf safely and unlock the content you want to see, all in just a few steps. Just keep reading!

VPNs are private networks that allow you to connect to the internet through their servers. This has the advantage not only of safe browsing, since, when you connect to that server located anywhere in the world, your IP is changed to this one, making it difficult for cyber hackers or third parties to track your online activity.

But this also allows you to access the content of the country where the server is located. To install the VPN you just have to enter the Android or iOS application store and download one and install it as you do with an app on your smartphone or Tablet.

We recommend that you research the most suitable VPN for your security and privacy needs.