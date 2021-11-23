Interchangeable : some of these accessories allow us to change the head of the grip so that we do not have to remove the accessory completely.

Adherence : we must pay attention to whether it can be attached directly to any type of smartphone case, or it should be used on a phone that does not have a case.

Material : it is important that we look at what material they have used for its manufacture, as it may be more or less resistant to daily wear and tear.

Compatibility : we must check if it is compatible with our mobile device.

: we must check if it is compatible with our mobile device. Size: Another important aspect will be the size, as it could be too big or too small for what we were looking for.

With ring

Not all popsockets on the market have the same design. In this case we bring you those grips that come accompanied by rings so that we can put our finger in and ensure the best possible hold of our mobile device. So these are the three options that we present to you.

Universal ring

This Owl fun accessory will fit perfectly with any mobile phone, plus we will have a 360 degree flexible rotation and a 90 degree turn. And its thickness will not be a problem, since it is 2.2 mm. Although it will occupy an important part of the back of the terminal (48.5 mm X 34 mm), but we will have an added advantage, and that is that its ring can be removed so that we can place it on a support with a magnet whenever we want. In addition, the material that has been used for its manufacture is zinc alloy.

Multifunctional grip

If you are looking for a discreet design for your next ring grip, you should consider this manufactured by JEEZAO. It also has a 360º rotation design and can be folded 90 degrees, although it is manufactured with premium materials, as it is made with a zinc alloy. In this case, its size is 5.2 cm x 3.2 cm, although this is a pack of 2 supports, so you will have a replacement in case it breaks or you lose it. And, as in the previous case, it has a magnet so that we can place the phone on any magnetic holder.

Stainless steel

In this case we are faced with a ring grip with a body made of zinc alloy and stainless steel, for what it offers us great durability and resistance. In addition, it is capable of rotating 360º and folding at an angle of 180 degrees, more than in the previous cases. It has been tested in a multitude of situations, it will remain subject at all times and, therefore, your mobile will always be safe. However, the downside to this Syncwire accessory is that it won’t be usable during wireless charging. And as for its dimensions, it has 10.2 x 10.2 x 1 cm.

Custom

We will not always look at the above details, although it should be almost mandatory, since there are many users who first look at the characteristic design that the popsocket has. For this reason, we bring you a few accessories that will not only meet the above requirements, but also have designs that will attract your attention.

With mirror

Not all designs have to be with rings or basic, we also find examples like this, since we will have a striking color. Although the best of all is that it comes accompanied by your own mirror that can be easily folded, in addition to turning. It can even adhere to almost any type of case, but it cannot be glued to silicone or waterproof cases. This PopSockets brand product has dimensions of 3 x 3 cm

Side grip

In this case we go to a popsocket that will not adhere precisely to the back of the terminal, but we will have to place it from side to side of the smartphone, as seen in the following image. Therefore, its dimensions will be much larger, specifically 8.2 x 3.96 x 1.63 cm. But with this, what we will achieve is that it also adapts to silicone covers. Although, in this case we are facing a compatible product for Apple phones. As for its material, it is made of silicone and is also from PopSockets.

The basics

The basics are not always bad. In this case we will not have a ring, nor with striking colors or drawings, but it does not mean that it does not fulfill its main function: that of ensuring that the smartphone does not fall out of our hand. In addition, you can find a basic grip that meets all the conditions that we had previously set for you.

The classic

In black, one of the most basic in the world, but that will meet the needs of users. We are facing a product also from PopSockets that has the possibility of exchanging its head in case we get tired of its color. Furthermore, it is compatible with any mobile device and has the following dimensions 3.96 x 0.71 x 3.96 cm. In addition, this grip is compatible with wireless charging, as it can be easily removed without being a problem to replace it later. The problem is that it does not stick to phones that have silicone and waterproof cases.

With card holder

That it is basic in terms of design does not imply that it not only helps us to better hold the phone, since in this case we find a popsocket that counts an integrated card holder. So it will be a plus for those users who want to carry their cards with the phone, it even has slot for three cards. But, the negative side is that its dimensions will be larger, since it has a size of 8.99 x 5.77 x 1.07 cm. However, it is compatible with wireless charging and it will be very easy to take it off and put it back on the mobile phone. Of course, it also does not manage to adhere to silicone cases, although this PopSockets product is compatible with any mobile device.

No adhesive

This PopSockets brand product in black is compatible with the vast majority of smartphones, it also does not need to be glued to the back since grabs from side to side. So that can be adjusted on a mobile device that has a case with silicone. In addition, it is not an option for those users who do not have a case on their smartphones. Regarding the dimensions of the product, it has 2.06 x 1.8 x 7.26 cm. In addition, it is interchangeable, so we can remove the Top and put another one whenever we want.

Which one to buy?

In summary, taking into account each of the characteristics that we had set for you at the beginning, from the size, the compatibility, its multifunctionality or if it is adherent to any surface, the truth is that we are going to recommend one of the most basic grips. Therefore, the classic black grip of the PopSockets brand is a good way to test this type of product on your smartphone if you had never had one on your terminal.

In addition, it is one of the best brands in the world of smartphone grips. It is even compatible with wireless charging and later we can remove its head to place a totally different design. The negative lake as we said before is that it will not be possible to adhere to silicone shells.