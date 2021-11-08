Different political figures of Mexico and other users on social networks show their support for Czech to win F1.

Formula 1 is the most important automobile sporting event in the world, managing to win over millions of fans around the world. According to data from Statista and his study on the number of viewers of Formula 1 over time, during 2020 there were 433 million viewers around the world of all ages, so in effect, it is an event of high relevance at the level worldwide, since their races are also held in different locations around the world, such as in Spain, Monaco, France, Austria, Portugal and Mexico, to name a few.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix It is taking place in CDMX, where thousands of people are eager to see the Mexican driver part of the Red Bull team, Czech Perez, make history by placing yourself on the race podium in your home country, along with your teammate Max Verstappen.

These last days, Czech has constantly received the support of social networks where they are shown supporting the feats of the Mexican runner, trying to inspire him to achieve the best of results, where we have also seen different politicians and other users showing their support for CzechAmong them, Miguel Ángel Mancera who is at the event, Margarita Zavala and the former presidential candidate José Antonio Meade.

If what the car gives, @SChecoPerez He drives like his three best races of the season, we should see him on the podium in a bit. #successful – José Antonio Meade🇲🇽 (@JoseAMeadeK) November 7, 2021

Good luck Checo Pérez 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 https://t.co/LIxHrQg3PD – Dr.Villalobos, Jorge (@VillalobosMD) November 7, 2021

The support for Czech is impressive, it makes your skin turn to hear olé ole ole Czech Czech lucky those who are there at the brothers Rodríguez racetrack .. Good luck Czech let’s go fuck let’s go Mexico – turko (@turkomen) November 7, 2021

Different politicians and users on social networks come together to demonstrate their support to Sergio “Checo” Pérez, who is making F1 history by representing his native country and hoping over millions of Mexicans who want him to win the race at home.

The one that these political figures show their support to Checo Pérez With the hope that he manages to win, it provokes a good reception from users on social networks before the image of said politicians, where they are in favor of promoting the sports world for Mexicans, this being a good political marketing strategy, in addition to allow them to be part of the current conversation and trend at a world-class sporting event.

