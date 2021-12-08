Pokémon UNITE continues to grow as MOBA, adding every so often new fighters and playable characters to use, which, due to the large number of Pokémon existing today, can lead to a roster that perfectly exceeds one hundred characters. And under this premise, after having added species like Greedent and Decidueye, which, by the way, took too long knowing Rowlet’s popularity, now it’s Tsareena’s turn to join the cast.

This is the Pokémon that you can see in the image above, being a kind of Plant type added in the seventh generation of the franchise and characterized by using its legs to deliver powerful kicks. This has not been shared out of hand, but Along with this announcement a video has been published in which we can see this Pokémon in action, which has been uploaded by the official Pokémon UNITE account on Twitter, as you can see below:

Tsareena is almost ready to dance around the competition. Trainers that log in after the update on 12/9 can obtain its UNITE license for free for a limited time! Don’t miss out on adding this powerful All-Rounder to your roster! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/dIFVxyYkb7 – Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) December 2, 2021

Thus, Tsareena would be a Pokémon that would fall into the All Rounder category and that would be focused on melee attacks, giving special importance to the dance of the Pokémon and, how could it be otherwise, to the kicks that it could inflict on rivals. It would be a Pokémon that, in addition, It would have a UNITE Move that will consist of throwing the enemy into the air to deliver one kick after another.

Tsareena would be available for download from December 9

It should also be noted that this Pokémon will be available as of December 9, being possible that users can get it for free for a limited time. On the other hand, we have to say that this is appreciated, since the title has been heavily criticized in this year since its launch due to the huge amount of microtransactions it includes, which have more than five different currencies in the game and that serve for different aspects and elements of the game.

The latter causes it to be very difficult to win games without paying in advance, which will be the main problem to improve for next year if The Pokémon Company wants to keep the game alive. For the rest, remember that Pokemon Unite is already available for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices since July and September of this year respectively.