The mobile phones are the best known part in the technology sector, since they are devices that the vast majority of people carry in their pocket daily when he leaves the house and because, in addition, they make life easier for us, whether we want to stay connected with family and friends, that we want entertain us on the way to work, that we need portray a special moment or that we go to to pay at the supermarket checkout. If you want to know our selection of products, the following paragraphs are for you.

Samsung Galaxy M12 mobile phone

We started this journey with one of the most important mobile phone companies in the world Android and what this smartphone model offers us with a screen Infinity-V by 6’5 inches and technology HD +. With 4GB from memory RAM and 64 Gb from internal storage, This product is in the middle of the big ones in the sector, being a perfect device reference for most people. Also, add a quad camera system, with a main megapixel sensor, wide angle and ultra wide angle. its battery It is 5,000 mAh and adds the ability to insert microSD cards to increase storage capacity.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition Mobile Phone

The chinese company It has long since ceased to be the Cinderella of mobile phone companies and has millions of users around the world, not counting those it has within its own borders. This model, of the year 2021, has the processor MediaTek Helio G85, eight-core, and a screen Dot Drop by 6’3 inches, using the technology of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, both on the front and on the back. The battery of the phone is 4,000 mAh, has 18W fast charge and use the connection USB type C, all in a device that, of course, includes Android inside.

Oppo A54 5G Mobile Phone

Oppo It is one of the technology companies that have most surprised locals and strangers and it is no wonder for products like the one we present to you in these lines. Always keeping in mind that we are before devices Really affordable for the article we are talking about, this phone has a 6’49 inch LCD screen and resolution FHD +, being able to reach refreshment rates up to 90Hz. Use the processor Snapdragon 480, with connectivity 5G, and adds 4 Gb of RAM With 64 Gb from internal storage. The battery It is 5,000 mAh and has a camera system with four sensors so that your photos look spectacular.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C mobile phone

We do not get tired of recommending products from the Asian company and now it is the turn of a phone from the Redmi sub-brand, which uses a 6’53 inch screen and with resolution HD +. its battery from 5,000 mAh will allow you to smoothly squeeze your phone throughout the day, while your camera system with three sensors It will allow you to obtain images to remember. The fingerprint sensor on the back and the new technology of facial recognition they will help you secure your content. You should know that this product has 3 Gb of RAM, in addition to 64 Gb from internal storage.

Motorola Moto G30 mobile phone

We go to the other side of the pond and present you a mobile phone from the American firm Motorola, which will allow you to show off with photography, since it includes a four sensor system, being the main one of 64 megapixels, being able to capture high resolution photos in ultra wide angle and with Close-ups detailed. The screen It is 6’5 inches, with a refresh rate of 90Hz, while the RAM is located in the 4GB, Being the internal storage from 128 Gb. The battery of the device is 5,000 mAh and includes the so-called charge TurboPower.

Samsung Galaxy M11 mobile phone

The South Korean firm offers us another great terminal input range, being, in this case, a telephone that has 3 Gb of RAM and 32 Gb from internal storage. This product has a HD + display, Infinity-O style, with a size of 6’4 inches. Some of its strengths, which deserve to be highlighted, are the triple rear camera system, the possibility of including microSD cards up to 512GB of storage, your battery from 5,000 mAh and the Android customization layer, One UI Core, which will facilitate the handling of the terminal.

Oppo A53S Mobile Phone

We finish this list of recommendations with another device from the Chinese company. This product includes a screen almost borderless and with the famous hole in the screen for the front camera, the size of the panel being 6.5 inch, with technology Neo-Display and refresh rate of 90Hz. The memory RAM reaches the 4GB and the internal storage to the 128 Gb. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, highlighting the possibility of using the fast charge from 18W. This terminal is Dual sim, with which you can have two independent telephone lines, and has a three-sensor camera system at the rear, with a main camera of 13 megapixels.

