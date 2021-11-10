Legendary Pokémon return in this new adventure in Sinnoh.

In just 9 days, the new main editions of Pokémon will reach stores around the world, these being Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Pokémon Shimmering Pearl, which They will return us to the Sinnoh region in order to win the Pokémon League and face the evil Team Galaxy.

However, before this moment comes it seems that from The Pokémon Company and Nintendo want to give the title the maximum diffusion, thus giving rise to the fact that during today’s noon new information about the Legendary Pokémon that will be present in the title, which will make an appearance not only with representation of those present in the original titles, but also those of previous generations will also appear.

Hansa Park allows you to obtain Legendary Pokémon

Surely the most veterans of the saga will remember Compi Park, which was a building through which, once the adventure was over, we could move Pokémon from Game Boy Advance titles to 4th generation games. This was of vital importance, since, none of the Legendary Pokémon from previous generations were available in the original Diamonds and Pearls, as well as the initials, this being, therefore, the only method to obtain them.

It seems that in Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, Compi Park repeats this function, only this time it will have a series of changes, since now called Hansa Park, being the place where we can face the various Legendary Pokémon, this being the information shared in the following video:

As you can see, the method to obtain these Pokémon will be through objects called slabs, which are necessary for them to make an appearance. Likewise, it has also been announced that there will be exclusive Legendary Pokémon of each version, being so that, at least for the moment, it has been announced that:

Ho-oh, Entei, Suicune, and Raikou will be exclusive to Pokémon Shiny Diamond.

Lugia, Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres will be exclusive to Pokémon Shimmering Pearl.

Likewise, this same trailer has also announced that Jirachi and Mew can be obtained in the titles as long as we have data from the previous games. In the case of have Pokémon Let’s GO data, we will get a gift Mew, while the having the data of a game of Sword or Shield will grant us a Jirachi. Added to these, do not forget that Manaphy will be obtainable for a limited time during the first few months of the game.

