On November 9, POCO will present its new device during an online event: the POCO M4 Pro 5G. Although it is news very well received by the community, a large number of users expect to know more about it. LITTLE F4, which is presumed to be very close to being presented.

Multiple rumors and leaks have come to light in recent months, letting us see the first details about the Redmi K50 Series, a set of smartphones on which the new POCO F4 would be based.

Premium Design for K50 Series and POCO F4

Less than a month ago, several renderings that showed the supposed appearance of the Redmi K50 circulated on Chinese social networks, the same one on which the POCO F4 would be based. In these images you can see an important update on the front, by presenting some almost non-existent frames and a screen-punching selfie camera.

On the other hand, the back of the supposed POCO F4 shows some three photo modules integrated in a circular design, which positions the flash LED in the center. Of course, this design does not have an official confirmation from Xiaomi, so it could be a discarded design.

Similarly, there are those who claim that POCO F4 could more closely resemble the appearance of the Xiaomi 11T, but with a much more sporty aesthetic that makes it differentiate.

Snapdragon processor, AMOLED screen, fast charging and more

The leaks have also given us glimpses of the possible technical specifications that the Redmi K50 series will have and therefore the POCO F4.

For starters, all variants of the Redmi K50 and POCO F4 will have a AMOLED E5 screen designed by Samsung. It would seek to provide higher brightness, an adaptive refresh rate and also a better display.

As far as the processor is concerned, the leaks presume that it could be a Snapdragon 800 series. It is probably the Snapdragon 898, a processor that aims to be one of the most powerful on the market.

On the other hand, it is very likely that the Redmi K50 and POCO F4 variants have a highly versatile main camera ranging from 50 megapixels to 108 MP for the most powerful version. Finally, the leaks indicate that the device will also have a 5,000 mAh battery, supports 120W fast charge.

New fingerprint sensor technology

The ultrasonic finger scanner (UD) is another of the novelties that is expected to be part of the characteristics of the POCO F4, as well as the Xiaomi 12. This biometric system, which would be located on the mobile screen, is responsible for performing a scanning by means of ultrasonic light pulses. In this way it manages to create a virtual 3D image of our fingerprint.

This method has shown greater efficiency, thus reducing the number of false positives at the time of putting the fingerprint on the sensor. This technique, which is based on reflected acoustic waves, ensures a more advanced level of biometric security for the device in question.

Approximate price and availability

Rumors suggest that the POCO F4 would see the light during the first quarter of the year 2022, at least in China. Although its official presentation is expected to be much earlier. This new device seems to be designed to become the new leader of the POCO family, so only time will tell us if the rumors were correct.

As for the price, given that various variants such as the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro + are expected to come on the market, it is very likely that there is a difference of up to 300 euros between the standard model and the Plus version.