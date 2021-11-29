Technical problems are more common than you might think. For example, when MIUI 12 was released, many devices began to fail with the detection and reading of the microSD card.

Although this situation is now a thing of the past, problems related to external memory can occur at any time and for a variety of reasons. For this reason, below we have compiled Some very simple methods with which you can solve any problem of the microSD in your Xiaomi. If you want to know more about it, then read on.

Clean the microSD card

Turning off the mobile and removing the microSD is usually the first option of many people. The card is likely is not making contact correctly, which prevents your Xiaomi from detecting it. In that case, with your device turned off, remove the microSD and carefully clean its pins.

You can use the eraser of a pencil to clean the pins of the microSD. Then, insert the card into its respective slot again and turn on the device. Later, enter the file manager and verify that you can access the data stored on the card.

Remove the microSD virtually

Another way to remove the microSD from your Xiaomi, without having to remove it from inside your terminal, is to resort to virtual disassembly. To do this, all you have to do is enter Settings> About phone> Storage.

Once inside the storage menu, scroll to the bottom of the menu and click on “Unmount SD card”. In this way, the mobile will take care of remove external memory safely.

After verifying that the card is no longer available, return to the storage menu and press “Mount SD card”. In this way the device will re-link with the external memory.

Grant permissions to the SD card

The SD card is likely does not have the necessary permissions to work on your Xiaomi. If this is the case, you only need to move a file from internal storage to external storage to grant it the necessary permissions back. To do this, just follow these steps:

Enter to file manager .

. Choose any photo, document, audio or video and hold it down for a few seconds.

and hold it down for a few seconds. Then, in the options that appear at the bottom of the screen, press “ Move ”.

”. Press “SD card”As the new destination and then choose a specific folder to move the selected file. After completing the file transfer, SD card permissions will be available again.

Format the microSD of your Xiaomi

Formatting is often the most difficult decision, since it involves erasing the contents of the card. If you have a backup of your information, then you can format the microSD without any regrets. If that’s the case, just follow these steps:

Go into Settings> About phone> Storage .

. Press “ Format SD card ”.

”. MIUI will ask you if you are sure you want to continue with the formatting. If so, confirm the action by pressing “Format SD card”.

Formatting is usually solve many incompatibility problems between the mobile and the card. Therefore, both will likely work correctly again after formatting is complete.

Reset your Xiaomi to factory settings

Speaking of tough decisions reset your Xiaomi to factory settings could be counted as one of them. If you continue to have problems with the card, you have the last option to return to the factory settings.

However, this alternative is quite radical and should not be taken lightly. For that reason, try to make a backup of your data before proceeding with the reset. If you want to continue, just follow these steps:

Go into Settings> About phone .

. Click on “ Factory reset ”.

”. The system will ask you to confirm your action. To do this, just click on the button “Delete all data”.

Try another SD card

If you have tried each of the above methods and you still have problems with the microSD, it is very likely that the cause lies in the card and not in your Xiaomi. If this is the case, try inserting another SD card in your mobile device to confirm if the failure comes from the previous card.