The cold has just arrived and threatens to stay -logically- for a few more months, therefore, You better catch us prepared and with (or) the right coat. Whether with a checkerboard print -pure trend this season- or more classic if you don’t feel like taking risks, there is an ideal type of coat for every girl.

Proof of it are all these models to each more different that we have signed on websites such as Asos, El Corte Ingles or H&M, all of them in key plus size So that those of us who do not have a regulatory body do not renounce even a little to our personality and style:

Plaid coats for outfits daring

Betting on a coat with a plaid print can be a great idea if we want to get out of the routine, the one that makes us choose by default -almost without thinking- black, brown and gray tones at this time of year. In fact, they can be the garment that brings light to a total look neutral:





Colorful and cheerful is this coat with a plush-style plush utility design signed by Girlfriend Material Curve that we signed at Asos for 123.99 euros.

Girlfriend Material Curve Teddy Plush Utility Pattern Multi Color Plaid Long Coat





With a more classic silhouette and in brown, cream and tile tones we have this Couchel coat that we can even take to the office for 119 euros.

Long checked coat by Couchel





The checkerboard print is a trend this season and we can go all out with this fur coat that we signed at Asos for 123.99 euros.

Girlfriend Material Curve Faux Fur Check Checkered Coat

Plain coats for sophisticated outfits

Now what Christmas is coming we miss coats and outerwear with elegant lines to accompany our looks partying. The options that usually work year after year are the classic cloth coats or those made of fabrics such as hair (add points if you are vegan):





Maxi black cloth coat with matching belt and box collar available at H&M for 59.99 euros.





Sherpa or shearling coat in camel color, long and designed by New Look Curve that we find at Asos 69.99 euros.

New Look Curve teddy shearling coat in camel





At El Corte Inglés we find this practical and elegant reversible fur coat, which becomes a more informal padded jacket whenever we feel like it for 99.99 euros.

Couchel reversible fur coat

Padded coats for trendy looks

Quilts are still a trend this season and where they work best (with permission from Prada bags) is in coats or jackets. Proof of this is this selection of models with all kinds of patterns and colors, each one more appealing:





Native Youth Plus extra long diamond quilted coat in mauve on sale at Asos for 103.99 83.15 euros.

Native Youth Plus Oversized Longline Coat In Diamond Quilted Design





With a gummed effect we have this quilted feathers in beige – it combines absolutely with everything – from Asos Design Curve for 68.99 euros.

ASOS DESIGN Curve oversized down jacket in camel with rubberized finish





If you are looking for a timeless classic that protects you from the cold on a professional level without losing an iota of elegance, this Lauren Ralph Lauren quilted puffer jacket with hood is perfect for 299 euros.

LAUREN RALPH LAUREN WOMAN Women’s plus size long down jacket with hood





With a sporty style, how could it be otherwise, we have this pale pink Oxford with maxi logo on the back from Nike Plus at Asos for 119.99 euros.

Nike Plus Classic Oxford Hooded Long Padded Jacket In Pink





At H&M we list this long quilted coat with a maxi diamond pattern in beige for only 69.99 euros.





Photos | H&M, Asos, El Corte Inglés.