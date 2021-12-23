Nearly 2,000 games on sale through mid-January, with more to come.

Just a few days before Christmas, PlayStation kicks off at January Sale from PlayStation Store, an opportunity to get hold of some of the best games of the year with a discount that should be taken into account. These offers will be available for a limited time, so do not miss the opportunity to get some gifts for Christmas or an advance gift from Kings.

These PlayStation summer sales will be available from today, December 22, until next january 19. “For a limited time you can save on a huge (and we mean huge) selection of games and add-ons”, you can read through the PlayStation blog. PlayStation also confirms that there will be new sale sets starting January 5, although we will have to wait a couple of weeks to see what they are about.

In this first wave of games on offer, titles such as:

Alan Wake Remastered

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Apex Legends ™ – Champion Edition

ARK: Genesis Season Pass

Assassin’s creed odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Battlefield 2042

Biomutant

Borderlands 3 PS4 ™ & PS5 ™

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition

Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Cuphead

Cyberpunk 2077

Dark Souls: Remastered

DayZ

DEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition

DEATHLOOP

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition

Destiny 2: Legendary Edition

Diablo II: Resurrected ™ – Standard

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dying Light – Platinium Edition

F1® 2021 PS4 & PS5

FAR CRY 6 Standard Edition

FIFA 22 (PS4)

FIFA 22 (PS5)

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

Fortnite – Dark Reflections Pack

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4

God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle

Hades

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED

Insurgency: Sandstorm

It Takes Two PS4 & PS5

Jump force

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition

Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5

Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5

Madden NFL 22 (PS4)

Madden NFL 22 (PS5)

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Trilogy

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s avengers

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Metro Exodus

MLB The Show 21 PS4

MLB The Show 21 PS5

Monster hunter: world

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

NBA 2K22

Need for Speed ​​Heat: Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed ​​Payback

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered

NHL 22

NHL 22 (PS5)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

PGA TOUR 2K21

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5

Riders Republic – Standard Edition

Rust Console Edition

SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

SnowRunner – Premium Edition

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5

Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

The Last of Us: Remastered

The Outer Worlds

The sims 4

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

UFC 4

Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

This is just a small part of the entire library of games on offer that you can discover through the PlayStation Store. About 2,000 games and add-ons on offer Among which, in addition to the games already mentioned, you can access other exclusive PlayStation games or any other proposal that occurs to you, whether they are independent games or from large companies.

