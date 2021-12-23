Nearly 2,000 games on sale through mid-January, with more to come.
Just a few days before Christmas, PlayStation kicks off at January Sale from PlayStation Store, an opportunity to get hold of some of the best games of the year with a discount that should be taken into account. These offers will be available for a limited time, so do not miss the opportunity to get some gifts for Christmas or an advance gift from Kings.
These PlayStation summer sales will be available from today, December 22, until next january 19. “For a limited time you can save on a huge (and we mean huge) selection of games and add-ons”, you can read through the PlayStation blog. PlayStation also confirms that there will be new sale sets starting January 5, although we will have to wait a couple of weeks to see what they are about.
In this first wave of games on offer, titles such as:
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Apex Legends ™ – Champion Edition
- ARK: Genesis Season Pass
- Assassin’s creed odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Battlefield 2042
- Biomutant
- Borderlands 3 PS4 ™ & PS5 ™
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
- Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Cuphead
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dark Souls: Remastered
- DayZ
- DEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- DEATHLOOP
- DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES
- Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
- Diablo II: Resurrected ™ – Standard
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dying Light – Platinium Edition
- F1® 2021 PS4 & PS5
- FAR CRY 6 Standard Edition
- FIFA 22 (PS4)
- FIFA 22 (PS5)
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- Fortnite – Dark Reflections Pack
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4
- God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
- Hades
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two PS4 & PS5
- Jump force
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5
- Madden NFL 22 (PS4)
- Madden NFL 22 (PS5)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s avengers
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Metro Exodus
- MLB The Show 21 PS4
- MLB The Show 21 PS5
- Monster hunter: world
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- NBA 2K22
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- NHL 22
- NHL 22 (PS5)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil 3
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- Riders Republic – Standard Edition
- Rust Console Edition
- SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5
- Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- The Last of Us: Remastered
- The Outer Worlds
- The sims 4
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- UFC 4
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
This is just a small part of the entire library of games on offer that you can discover through the PlayStation Store. About 2,000 games and add-ons on offer Among which, in addition to the games already mentioned, you can access other exclusive PlayStation games or any other proposal that occurs to you, whether they are independent games or from large companies.
