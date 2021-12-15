Franklin and Dr Dre are back in GTA with new free DLC called 'The Contract'

A little over a month ago, Snoop Dogg told the world that the great rapper Dr. Dre was producing music for the Grand Theft Auto franchise, which made many people think it could be related to the new GTA 6. But just a few days ago, Rockstar games cleared up any doubts by announcing that Franklin and Dr Dre have returned to GTA with the new free DLC called ‘The Contract’. In this new free story for GTA Online, renowned Los Santos con artist Franklin Clinton now has a new “celebrity fix agency” catering to Vinewood’s elite who need to solve their social problems.

Franklin wants to take the business to the next level, and in addition to getting help from his great friend Lamar, on the other side of town, DJ Pooh has been contacting Franklin about a potentially exciting client: his close friend, Dr. Dre. . This could be the great opportunity your agency needs. Although, after the great rapper had a confusing trip to Cayo Perico last year, he now comes to GTA Online with new and unreleased music. Without a doubt, this could be the great opportunity that Franklin’s agency needs.

Get ready for a wild and hilarious journey through Los Santos, from the streets of the old Franklin neighborhood to the hottest parties in town, from libertine mansions to the IBF offices and everywhere in between as you team up with Franklin the expert hacker. Imani, Chop the Dog and the crew to secure Dr. Dre’s precious prints and return them to their rightful owner. The new free DLC for GTA V Online, ‘The Contract’, will be available on December 15, 2021, with other great news such as new music for radios and new radio stations that include a ton of exclusive new and unreleased songs from Dr. Dre and a lineup of artists from high impact.