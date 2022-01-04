A system capable of giving advice as you go through a game.

The figure of the video game coach has become very common in the industry after the electronic sports boom and it seems that PlayStation would be studying how to bring it closer to all players, regardless of whether or not they compete in e-Sports. At least, this is what a new patent from the Japanese company seems to indicate that what you are looking for is assist players who are “below a skill threshold”.

According to this patent this PlayStation system has “systems and methods to train a user in the game”, which “will increase the user’s skill.” It is not entirely clear how PlayStation intends to do this, but the registry speaks of a system capable of measuring the player’s ability that, when falling below a certain level, generates a recording of the scene and overlays some kind of indication at times deemed appropriate to “self-train the player.”

In this way, they will “provide Suggestions to increase the user’s skill to be above the skill threshold“That is to say, what this system intends is to take a recording of your last game and show it marking the errors to be corrected on the next try, as if he were a real coach. In the case of playing a game like Demon’s Souls, it would mark, for example, a badly performed dodge, a jump at the wrong time, etc.

Of course, like other company patents, this idea does not have to come true, but it would be a good response by Sony to that recurring discussion about the difficulty of video games. It remains to be seen whether the artificial intelligence of the system would be able to read and analyze hundreds of thousands of different games and get their recommendations right. Would you like PlayStation to have a help system of this type?

