Gaming

PlayStation Celebrates Black Friday With Incredible Discounts Of Up To 60%

The digital games available in the official store of PlayStation that will be available with discounts are:

  • Apex Legends ™ – Champion Edition (30%)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (60%)
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War (50%)
  • Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® (50%)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (50%)
  • DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT (20%)
  • DEATHLOOP (50%)
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles PS4 & PS5 (30%)
  • Destiny 2 (50%)
  • Diablo® II: Resurrected ™ (25%)
  • F1® 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 (50%)
  • Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 (33%)
  • FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 (33%)
  • FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition PS4 ™ & PS5 ™ (35%)
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE (33%)
  • Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT (29%)
  • Grand Theft Auto Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card (15%)
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (50%)
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm (30%)
  • It Takes Two PS4 ™ & PS5 ™ (38%)
  • Madden NFL 22 (50%)
  • Marvel’s Avengers (30%)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5 (35%)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 (35%)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 (40%)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (29%)
  • Mass Effect ™ Legendary Edition (42%)
  • Megalodon Shark Cash Card (15%)
  • MLB® The Show ™ 21 (25%)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5 (65%)
  • NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition (33%)
  • Need for Speed ​​™ Heat Deluxe Edition (75%)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (60%)
  • RESIDENT EVIL 3 (70%)
  • Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 (50%)
  • Returnal (29%)
  • Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5 (30%)
  • The Last of Us Part II (50%)
  • Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2 (50%)
Meanwhile, the promotion will also be extended to the main official stores of the country to acquire physical games PlayStation exclusives like:

  • Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (PS5) (21%)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) (21%)
  • Returnal (PS5) (21%)
  • Demon’s Soul (PS5) (29%)
  • Spider-Man Ultimate Edition (PS5) (21%)
  • Spiderman-Man Miles Morales (PS5) (30%)
  • Sackboy (PS5) (39%)
  • The Nioh Collection (PS5) (32%)
  • Death Stranding Directors Cut (15%)
  • Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (PS4) (36%)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Morales (PS4) (38%)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4) (47%)
  • The Last Of Us Part II (43%)
  • Spiderman-Man GOTY (43%)
  • PS Hits (56%)

Also during those days the 12-month PlayStation Plus membership will also be discounted and can be purchased for only $ 26.66 plus taxes.



