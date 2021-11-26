PlayStation Celebrates Black Friday With Incredible Discounts Of Up To 60%

The digital games available in the official store of PlayStation that will be available with discounts are:

Apex Legends ™ – Champion Edition (30%)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (60%)

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War (50%)

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® (50%)

Cyberpunk 2077 (50%)

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT (20%)

DEATHLOOP (50%)

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles PS4 & PS5 (30%)

Destiny 2 (50%)

Diablo® II: Resurrected ™ (25%)

F1® 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 (50%)

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 (33%)

FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 (33%)

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition PS4 ™ & PS5 ™ (35%)

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE (33%)

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT (29%)

Grand Theft Auto Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card (15%)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (50%)

Insurgency: Sandstorm (30%)

It Takes Two PS4 ™ & PS5 ™ (38%)

Madden NFL 22 (50%)

Marvel’s Avengers (30%)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5 (35%)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 (35%)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 (40%)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (29%)

Mass Effect ™ Legendary Edition (42%)

MLB® The Show ™ 21 (25%)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5 (65%)

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition (33%)

Need for Speed ​​™ Heat Deluxe Edition (75%)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (60%)

RESIDENT EVIL 3 (70%)

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 (50%)

Returnal (29%)

Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5 (30%)

The Last of Us Part II (50%)

Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2 (50%)

Meanwhile, the promotion will also be extended to the main official stores of the country to acquire physical games PlayStation exclusives like:

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (PS5) (21%)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) (21%)

Returnal (PS5) (21%)

Demon’s Soul (PS5) (29%)

Spider-Man Ultimate Edition (PS5) (21%)

Spiderman-Man Miles Morales (PS5) (30%)

Sackboy (PS5) (39%)

The Nioh Collection (PS5) (32%)

Death Stranding Directors Cut (15%)

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (PS4) (36%)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Morales (PS4) (38%)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4) (47%)

The Last Of Us Part II (43%)

Spiderman-Man GOTY (43%)

PS Hits (56%)

Also during those days the 12-month PlayStation Plus membership will also be discounted and can be purchased for only $ 26.66 plus taxes.