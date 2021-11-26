PlayStation Celebrates Black Friday With Incredible Discounts Of Up To 60%

The digital games available in the official store of PlayStation that will be available with discounts are:
- Apex Legends ™ – Champion Edition (30%)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (60%)
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War (50%)
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® (50%)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (50%)
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT (20%)
- DEATHLOOP (50%)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles PS4 & PS5 (30%)
- Destiny 2 (50%)
- Diablo® II: Resurrected ™ (25%)
- F1® 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 (50%)
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 (33%)
- FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 (33%)
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition PS4 ™ & PS5 ™ (35%)
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE (33%)
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT (29%)
- Grand Theft Auto Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card (15%)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (50%)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm (30%)
- It Takes Two PS4 ™ & PS5 ™ (38%)
- Madden NFL 22 (50%)
- Marvel’s Avengers (30%)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5 (35%)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 (35%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 (40%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (29%)
- Mass Effect ™ Legendary Edition (42%)
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card (15%)
- MLB® The Show ™ 21 (25%)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5 (65%)
- NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition (33%)
- Need for Speed ™ Heat Deluxe Edition (75%)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (60%)
- RESIDENT EVIL 3 (70%)
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 (50%)
- Returnal (29%)
- Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5 (30%)
- The Last of Us Part II (50%)
- Tony Hawk’s ™ Pro Skater ™ 1 + 2 (50%)
Meanwhile, the promotion will also be extended to the main official stores of the country to acquire physical games PlayStation exclusives like:
- Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (PS5) (21%)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) (21%)
- Returnal (PS5) (21%)
- Demon’s Soul (PS5) (29%)
- Spider-Man Ultimate Edition (PS5) (21%)
- Spiderman-Man Miles Morales (PS5) (30%)
- Sackboy (PS5) (39%)
- The Nioh Collection (PS5) (32%)
- Death Stranding Directors Cut (15%)
- Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (PS4) (36%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Morales (PS4) (38%)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4) (47%)
- The Last Of Us Part II (43%)
- Spiderman-Man GOTY (43%)
- PS Hits (56%)
Also during those days the 12-month PlayStation Plus membership will also be discounted and can be purchased for only $ 26.66 plus taxes.
Next PostIn December the Argentina Game Show AGS FLOW 2021 arrives