From Google they have announced that will bring Android games natively to Windows PCs, laptops and tablets. It will be through the Google Play Games app, which will reach Microsoft’s operating system in 2022.

Following the agreement between Microsoft and Amazon to make a large part of Android apps available and the creation of a subsystem dedicated to it in Windows, it was a matter of time before Google also showed its leg in this project.

An app harvested and distributed by Google

The Verge medium has had the opportunity to contact Greg Hartrell, director of product and games at Android and Google Play. The manager has commented the following:

“Starting in 2022, gamers will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices, easily switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs. This Google-designed product brings the best of Google Play Games. to more laptops and desktops, and we’re excited to expand our platform so gamers can enjoy their favorite Android games even more. “

As Google tells The Verge, the company has been the one who has developed this app on its own. This means that Google has not collaborated with Microsoft, Amazon, BlueStacks, and others to offer this new service. This app will give the possibility to continue the title we were playing on a phone or tablet, on a Windows PC.

The technology that Google will use to bring its Android games natively has not yet been specified, although from Google they are clear that for the moment they will be executed locally and not through streaming. Google Play Games will arrive for Windows 10 and 11, and it will be the company itself in charge of distributing this application.

The funny thing about all this is that, These plans were already shown to the public during the trial between Epic and Apple, through a 70-page document describing the arrival of Android games on Mac and Windows computers. According to this document, Google would offer “emulated, native and streaming titles” to Windows, and part of those efforts would be materialized in 2022.

Via | The Verge