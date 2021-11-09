If you are one of those who like it a lot the return of rounded edges to the interface Windows 11, you might like this tool quite a bit, after all, there is a basic element of the system that does not have those borders: the taskbar.

Its name is RoundedTB and it is a free app available in the Microsoft Store for both Windows 10 and Windows 11, although in Microsoft’s new system you have some additional options.





Convert the Windows 11 taskbar to a dynamic dock



RoundedTB in Windows 10

The great advantage of this small and simple app is that it lets you customize the shape and appearance of the Windows taskbar, without modifying any system files or making permanent changes, you do not have to edit registry or copy special files, or even use the app as Administrator.

You just install the app and when you start it for the first time you will see an icon on your taskbar that shows a small icon with an “R”. If you double click on it, you can adjust the margin of the bar and the radius of the corners to be rounded.

By default the effect is very subtle but it shows and looks pretty good if this is something you like. But, you can play with the margins all you want and shrink the bar or sharpen the edge angle.





You finally have an advanced mode (Advanced button) in which you can customize each margin separately (left, right, top and bottom), or you can use the dynamic mode.

The latter is extremely interesting because turn your bar into more or less a macOS-style dock, that is, adjust the size of the bar depending on the number of icons you have anchored or open in it. This only works on Windows 11.

If you miss all the icons in the notification area, you can either display them temporarily with the Windows key + F2 keyboard shortcut, or you can check the box to make it appear permanently.

RoundedTB is also compatible with TraslucentTB, another app to customize the taskbar, but it is used to make it transparent or translucent.