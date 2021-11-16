The native Amazon Prime Video app has arrived on the Mac App Store with interesting news. Now subscribers to the service can enjoy the full potential of a complete app, instead of having to resort to a web version to access the content.

The best experience: that of the native app

With this movement, and as we can see in the same information page of the app in the Mac App Store, now Amazon Prime Video is available on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. This means that, wherever we are, we can enjoy the content without having to resort to the browser.

On the Mac, the app allows us download videos to watch offline, use Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, and buy or rent first-run movies and popular shows. Of course, we will find our profiles and we will also be able to enjoy the behind-the-scenes section of films and programs with exclusive X-Ray access, developed by IMDb.

With this move Amazon stands out against other streaming platforms and it takes the lead in a path, that of native apps for all platforms, which many of us consider essential to be able to enjoy content. In the end, as we have already mentioned, it is not the same to have to access the catalog through a browser than to be able to do it from a dedicated app.

While we wait for other entertainment greats like Disney + or Netflix to decide to follow the same path, we can enjoy the entire Amazon Prime Video catalog on our Mac in the most comfortable way. We can download the app directly from the Mac App Store.